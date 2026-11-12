MANCHESTER, England — Mauricio Pochettino has reached a verbal agreement to become Manchester United's next manager if the club fires Michael Carrick, according to multiple reports. The deal would end the Argentine's tenure as coach of the U.S. men's national team just months after the World Cup.

United's leadership was meeting Wednesday to decide Carrick's future, according to reports. The talks with co-owner Jim Ratcliffe were reportedly taking place in Monaco. Pochettino has agreed terms in principle and is expected to take over if the club decides to make a change.

For now, both men remain in their jobs. Carrick led United's training session Wednesday, while Pochettino was due to run practice with the U.S. team, which is preparing for two crucial CONCACAF Nations League matches.

To free Pochettino, United would reportedly have to pay about $10 million to the U.S. Soccer Federation, plus additional money to release members of his coaching staff. Some British reports put the release clause at about 7 million pounds. They say the cost is not considered an obstacle for the club.

The situation leaves the U.S. team in limbo. Pochettino guided the Americans to the round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup on home soil. He reportedly signed a contract extension after the tournament that would keep him in charge through the 2030 World Cup. It is unclear who would replace him, especially if he takes key staff members with him to Old Trafford.

U.S. defender Antonee Robinson said the reports caught the players off guard, just as they did everyone else. He said the interest from a club of United's stature shows the team is working with a top-class coach, and insisted the speculation would not distract the squad.

Pochettino has never hidden his desire to return to the Premier League. He spent most of a decade in England with Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, along with a stint at Paris Saint-Germain, before taking the U.S. job in September 2024. He has previously described the Premier League as the best league in the world.

United have been linked with Pochettino before. The club considered him in 2022 but chose Erik ten Hag instead.

Carrick, a former United midfielder, took over as interim coach after Ruben Amorim's departure. He was later given the job on a permanent basis after a strong run of results, but the team has struggled this season. In late October, after crisis talks at the club's training ground, United's leadership decided to give Carrick more time. Those talks involved Ratcliffe, CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

That reprieve appears to be running out. The New York Times criticized the club's handling of the situation, describing the uncertainty around Carrick as no way to treat anyone.

The timing of a switch is complicated. If United allow Pochettino to finish the U.S. team's Nations League quarterfinal matches against Haiti, he would have a quick turnaround to reach the club's Carrington training base before the first Premier League game after the international break.

The Premier League's November international window gives United a rare opportunity to change managers without missing league matches. That may explain why the club is moving quickly.

Neither Manchester United nor U.S. Soccer had publicly commented on the reports as of Wednesday morning.