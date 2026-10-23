Lamine Yamal Error Sets Up PSG Opener as Barcelona Suffer First Loss of Season in Champions League Thriller

Lamine Yamal's costly mistake handed Paris Saint-Germain the opening goal as the defending European champions beat Barcelona 4-2 in a thrilling Champions League match, ending the Spanish club's perfect start to the season.

The Barcelona star drew criticism in Spain for a careless pass that led to Désiré Doué's opener at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday night, although the 19-year-old later redeemed himself with a second-half equalizer before PSG pulled away with two late goals.

The defeat was Barcelona's first of the season after 11 straight wins in all competitions.

The mistake

The match turned in the 38th minute. With the ball in his own half, Yamal attempted a chipped pass into the middle of the field rather than playing a safe option. The ball went straight to PSG midfielder João Neves, who quickly found Doué.

The French forward weaved past several Barcelona defenders before firing a low shot into the bottom corner from just outside the penalty area, giving PSG a 1-0 lead at halftime.

The error was widely discussed in Spain. Josep Pedrerol, presenter of the Spanish television program "El Chiringuito," criticized Barcelona's build-up play.

"Seriously, what nonsense!" Pedrerol said.

Journalist Quim Domenech placed the blame on the young winger. "That was Lamine. He made a careless mistake while building up play," Domenech said.

Barcelona fight back

Barcelona responded early in the second half. In the 55th minute, Fermín López released Xavi Espart, who drove into the penalty area and finished to level the score. The goal came in Espart's first Champions League start.

PSG regained the lead in the 72nd minute when defender Lucas Hernández headed home a corner from Doué.

Yamal, who had been quiet for much of the match, then delivered the kind of moment that has made him one of the world's most celebrated young players. In the 79th minute, PSG midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery misjudged a high ball, allowing Yamal to run through and poke the ball past the goalkeeper for a 2-2 equalizer.

PSG's late surge

The equalizer lasted just two minutes. Vitinha controlled the ball on his chest and fired in from just outside the box in the 81st minute to restore PSG's lead.

Fabián Ruiz then sealed the win from close range after a low cross from Achraf Hakimi, completing a dramatic finish to one of the most anticipated matches of the Champions League league phase.

Doué shines

Doué was the standout player on the night, scoring the opening goal and setting up Hernández's header. He was widely named man of the match before being substituted after 78 minutes.

PSG dominated in front of goal, putting 15 shots on target compared with Barcelona's five, according to match statistics. Barcelona goalkeeper Joan García made 10 saves to keep his team in the match, even though Barcelona had slightly more possession.

Injuries on both sides

The match took a physical toll on both teams. PSG lost forward Ousmane Dembélé to a hamstring injury after about 20 minutes, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who hit the post early in the match, also went off injured.

Barcelona lost midfielder Dani Olmo to injury during the match, a concern ahead of a crucial weekend.

Flick stays positive

Despite the defeat, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick said he saw encouraging signs in his team's performance.

"We need to analyze the match, but I saw some very good things and things that we should build upon," Flick said.

Barcelona captain Raphinha also struck a positive tone, telling Spanish broadcaster Movistar+ that his team had competed well despite the result.

The match was seen as a measure of how Barcelona stack up against Europe's best. PSG eliminated Barcelona from the Champions League in recent seasons and won the competition last season, establishing themselves as the team to beat in Europe.

PSG extend winning run

The win was PSG's third in three Champions League matches this season and extended their winning streak to seven games across all competitions. The French champions are also unbeaten in their last 13 Champions League matches.

For Luis Enrique's side, the victory sent a strong message that they remain the team to beat despite injuries to key players.

Yamal under scrutiny

The mistake added to the scrutiny facing Yamal, one of the most talked-about players in world soccer. The teenager has become a global star for both Barcelona and Spain, and expectations surrounding his performances are enormous.

Flick has previously said Yamal must keep working hard to reach the top level, comments that reflected the coach's demanding approach to managing the young player.

While his error proved costly, Yamal's equalizer showed his ability to change a match in an instant, and he was rated as Barcelona's best player by some statistical measures.

El Clásico next

Barcelona have little time to recover. They host Real Madrid in El Clásico on Sunday in a key La Liga match.

A win would move Barcelona nine points ahead of their rivals in the Spanish league standings, giving them a commanding early lead in the title race.

Flick will be hoping his team can quickly put the disappointment in Paris behind them, while monitoring the fitness of Olmo and other players ahead of one of the biggest matches of the season.