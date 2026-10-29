LONDON, — Thierry Henry has defended his performance as host of Monday's Ballon d'Or ceremony. He rejected criticism of his remarks toward Barcelona star Lamine Yamal, winner Harry Kane and co-host Kate Scott, and told critics to "relax."

The former France and Arsenal forward co-hosted the ceremony at the London Palladium alongside Scott, his CBS Sports colleague. He drew a backlash online over several moments during the evening, which some observers described as one of the most chaotic editions of the awards.

In a social media video released Wednesday, Henry said the reaction amounted to "people getting really excited about nothing."

The Lamine Yamal moment

The remark that drew the most attention came when Lamine Yamal accepted the award for the best young player for a third consecutive year.

"It's your third one, right? But is it the one you really wanted to win?" Henry asked the 19-year-old on stage, a comment that drew an audible reaction from the audience.

Some viewers interpreted the joke as a dig at the Spain winger, who finished third in the voting for the main Ballon d'Or award, behind Kane and Kylian Mbappé.

Henry insisted he meant no disrespect.

"I'm a big fan of Lamine Yamal. I wasn't checking his ego at all — that you didn't like the joke, I can understand," he said. "But don't do that, he's one of the players I'd pay to watch, I love him."

Kate Scott and 'Socrates'

Henry also faced criticism for correcting Scott's pronunciation of the name of Brazilian great Socrates, after whom the Socrates Award for humanitarian work is named. Arsenal forward Bukayo Saka won that award for his charity work.

Some viewers accused Henry of disrespecting his co-host. He said Scott was in on the joke.

"You didn't like the joke, I understand, but please stop saying I disrespected Kate," Henry said. "I will never do that and you can ask her, she was on the joke with me. She did Soc on purpose, and I said Soc, so please stop inventing stories."

Scott did not immediately comment publicly on Henry's remarks.

Henry and Scott have worked together on CBS Sports' coverage of European soccer, including its Champions League studio shows, where their on-air rapport is a regular feature.

Backing Mbappé over Kane

Henry also drew criticism for admitting during the ceremony that he had wanted Mbappé, his fellow Frenchman, to win the top prize instead of Kane.

He said Kane was a deserving winner.

"I'm French and I was always going to back up and support my fellow countryman," Henry said. "I said to [Kane], 'You are a worthy winner, you deserve it, you are the example that work ethic is a talent, working hard is a talent.' Well done, Harry Kane — and I call him Sir Harry Kane since the World Cup."

"So please, people out there, relax, relax," he added. "I love Harry Kane, I love Lamine Yamal and I didn't disrespect Kate. She was on the joke with me."

Kane ends England's wait

Kane's victory made him the first English player to win the Ballon d'Or in 25 years. The Bayern Munich striker became the fifth Englishman to win the award, and the first since Michael Owen in 2001.

The 33-year-old scored 73 goals for club and country over the season. He starred for Bayern in the Bundesliga and the Champions League and led England to the semifinals of the World Cup.

Mbappé, who plays for Real Madrid, finished second, and Lamine Yamal was third.

"Being in London, it is extra special, it felt like a good omen," Kane said after receiving the award.

He reflected on his path to the top of the game, noting that he "didn't go straight to the top" and spent time on loan at several clubs early in his career.

Other winners on the night included Alexia Putellas of Spain, who won the women's Ballon d'Or for a record-equaling third time, and Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who was named coach of the year.

A chaotic night

The ceremony was held in London for the first time and drew mixed reviews. Beyond the hosting, some commentators criticized the evening's organization and atmosphere, with the BBC asking whether it was the most chaotic Ballon d'Or yet.

Henry's role as host had been closely watched. He is one of the most decorated players in French soccer history and a former Ballon d'Or contender himself. He finished second to Pavel Nedvěd in 2003, during his record-breaking spell at Arsenal.

Since retiring, Henry has worked as a coach and television analyst. He is widely known to American audiences for his work on CBS Sports' Champions League coverage, where his blunt, humorous style has made him a fan favorite.

Mixed reaction

Reaction to Henry's defense was divided online. Some fans said his jokes were harmless banter and part of his trademark personality. Others felt his comments, particularly toward Lamine Yamal, overshadowed a night meant to celebrate the players.

Lamine Yamal, Kane and Mbappé had not publicly responded to Henry's remarks as of Wednesday.