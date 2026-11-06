Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From Portugal After 23 Years and 146 Goals Following Bitter Feud With Jorge Jesus

LISBON, Portugal — Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, ending a record-breaking 23-year career with Portugal weeks after a public falling-out with national team coach Jorge Jesus.

The 41-year-old forward leaves as the most prolific scorer and most-capped player in the history of men's international football, with 146 goals in 234 appearances.

Ronaldo made the announcement in a lengthy video posted on Instagram, framing the decision as handing the iconic No. 7 shirt back to the Portuguese people. He said he "never felt it was exclusively mine," adding: "Today the time has come to hand it over to the future."

He acknowledged the choice was difficult, saying some decisions "are not made solely with the head; they are also made with the heart."

Ronaldo read out a prepared five-minute statement in Portuguese.

Timing ahead of squad announcement

The timing was pointed. The announcement came one day before Jesus is due to name his squad for Portugal's upcoming Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.

Ronaldo's decision comes just after he served a 30-day suspension handed down by the Portuguese Football Federation.

How the feud unfolded

The rift began during the previous international window. Ronaldo walked out on Portugal in September amid a bitter public feud with Jesus following the team's victory in Norway. He accused Jesus of breaking his word by taking him to Oslo but failing to bring him on as a substitute.

The federation responded with sanctions. It fined and suspended Ronaldo for 30 days last month after he walked out on the national team during the Nations League campaign.

Ronaldo sought to repair some relationships but not all. He apologized to his teammates for walking out and expressed his desire to keep playing for the national team, but did not apologize to Jesus, his former Al Nassr coach, whom he accused of breaking promises over playing time.

The two men had not spoken since late September. Sky Sports reported that Ronaldo has not spoken to Jesus since Sept. 30.

The breakdown marked a dramatic turn in a once-close relationship. When Jesus was appointed coach of Saudi club Al Nassr, he credited Ronaldo with bringing him there. "Without his invitation, I certainly wouldn't be here," Jesus said at the time.

Retirement had been on his mind

Ronaldo had hinted that his international career might end soon. He publicly admitted during the last international break that he had considered ending his Portugal career after the World Cup. He said last month that he had been talked out of retiring from international football before the start of the season.

Federation pays tribute

Despite the recent tensions, the Portuguese Football Federation honored its captain. The federation said it "refuses to let this farewell take place without due tribute," thanking Ronaldo for his extraordinary career serving the country.

A record-breaking career

Ronaldo's international achievements are unmatched in the men's game. He won Euro 2016 and two Nations League titles for his country. Ronaldo and longtime rival Lionel Messi are the only men to play in six World Cups.

The Euro 2016 triumph in France remains the defining moment of his Portugal career, delivering the country's first major international trophy. Ronaldo was forced off injured early in the final against the host nation but remained on the touchline urging on his teammates as Portugal won 1-0 in extra time.

His career began amid heartbreak. Ronaldo made his Portugal debut as a teenager in 2003, and a year later was part of the side beaten by Greece in the final of Euro 2004 on home soil.

End of an era

Ronaldo's departure closes an era in world football. His retirement comes less than one month after longtime rival Lionel Messi played his last game for Argentina.

The careers of the two players diverged at the end. Messi led Argentina to World Cup glory in 2022 and inspired them to this summer's final, while Ronaldo's powers have been on the wane in recent years, according to The Telegraph.

Club career continues

Ronaldo is not retiring from football altogether and will continue playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He is also chasing a remarkable personal milestone. With 985 career goals, the most credited to a single player, Ronaldo is on a quest to become soccer's first 1,000-goal scorer.

What's next for Portugal

Portugal now begins life without its talismanic captain, with Jesus set to name a new-look squad on Friday. The side remains stacked with talent, but replacing Ronaldo's leadership and goal-scoring presence will be a major test.

Some observers believe the timing is right for both player and team. Former striker Charlie Austin told Sky Sports he believed the time was right for Ronaldo to retire, backing Portugal to succeed without him and ruling out a farewell match.

For a generation of fans, however, Portugal's national team has been defined by one man and the No. 7 shirt he now hands on.