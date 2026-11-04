SANTA CRUZ DE TENERIFE, Spain — Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel died Tuesday, a day after suffering a cardiac arrest following a collision with an opposing goalkeeper during a Spanish second-division match. He was 30.

CD Tenerife said de Miguel died at 8 a.m. local time on Tuesday at Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria in Santa Cruz, where he had been in intensive care since Monday night's match against FC Andorra.

"Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat," the club wrote as it announced his death. Tenerife said nothing could ease the grief it felt.

The collision

The accident happened in the closing minutes of Monday's LaLiga 2 match at Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López, with the score tied 2-2.

De Miguel was chasing a long ball in midfield when Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono came well outside his penalty area to clear it. Owono's knee struck the forward. Most reports said the knee hit de Miguel in the chest, while some described contact with his head.

De Miguel fell to the ground and did not move. Players from both teams immediately waved for medical staff, and several appeared visibly distressed. The referee showed Owono a red card.

De Miguel went into cardiorespiratory arrest on the field. Medical staff restored his pulse with CPR, and he was carried off on a stretcher and intubated. He was in cardiac arrest for nearly 20 minutes and needed further resuscitation on the way to the hospital.

The match was abandoned deep into stoppage time and was not completed.

A rapid decline

Tenerife's first update late Monday gave some hope. The club said de Miguel was "stable, despite the severity of his condition" in the hospital's intensive care unit. He had resumed breathing on his own but remained unconscious.

His condition worsened overnight, and early Tuesday the club announced that his neurological state had deteriorated. A few hours later, Tenerife confirmed his death.

De Miguel's family thanked the public for its support since the accident and asked for privacy.

Matches postponed, tributes pour in

The Royal Spanish Football Federation postponed all matches scheduled for Tuesday as a mark of respect, including first-round Copa del Rey games and third-round Copa de la Reina games.

Andorra, the club owned by former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué, sent its condolences to de Miguel's family, teammates, friends and Tenerife, saying its players and staff were heartbroken and devastated.

LaLiga said it was deeply saddened by his death. Barcelona and many other Spanish clubs also posted condolence messages to Tenerife and the player's family.

The tributes extended beyond Spain. "We are heartbroken by the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said. UEFA will hold a minute of silence for de Miguel before its matches this week.

A journeyman's career

De Miguel was born in Madrid on Sept. 21, 1996. He spent most of his career in Spain's lower divisions and gradually worked his way up.

He made his senior debut in 2015 with Leganés B, the reserve team of the Madrid-area club, and went on to play for eight more Spanish clubs. His teams included Unionistas de Salamanca and CD Castellón, where he signed a contract extension before moving to the Canary Islands.

Tenerife signed him from Castellón in July 2025. He scored 11 goals in his first season and quickly became an important part of the team's attack. His contract ran through June 2028.

Questions about the challenge

The death has raised questions about how the collision will be reviewed. Owono's red card was a refereeing decision during the match, and legal observers in Spain noted that the sending-off is not evidence of any criminal wrongdoing. Authorities have not announced any investigation.

Neither Owono nor Andorra has commented publicly on the challenge beyond the club's condolence message.

Football's wider debate on player safety

Deaths of professional players from on-field incidents are rare. Each one, however, renews debate about emergency response, cardiac screening and the risks of high-speed collisions.

In recent years, football authorities have expanded requirements for defibrillators and medical staff at stadiums, after several high-profile incidents in which quick resuscitation saved players who collapsed during matches.

In de Miguel's case, medical staff began treating him within seconds, according to accounts of the match, but the injuries were too severe.

What comes next

Tenerife has not yet announced funeral arrangements or memorial plans. The club is expected to hold tributes at its next home match at the Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

LaLiga had not said by Tuesday whether other second-division matches this week would be affected, or how the abandoned match against Andorra will be resolved.

For a club and a league in mourning, those decisions were secondary on Tuesday. Messages of support from fans, players and clubs across Spain continued to arrive throughout the day.