GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador — A Roman Catholic priest died Saturday after a large wooden crucifix detached from the wall behind the altar and struck him during an evening Mass that was being broadcast live on social media.

The Archdiocese of Guayaquil identified the priest as the Rev. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, parish priest of Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Church in the city's Central Vicariate. He was a member of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer, also known as the Redemptorists, an order founded in 1732 by St. Alphonsus Liguori and active in dozens of countries.

Footage from the livestream, which continued briefly after the incident, shows Sánchez Molinari facing the congregation at the altar when the heavy crucifix fell forward and struck him on the head. He did not appear to see it coming and collapsed. Parishioners can be heard shouting for an ambulance. Local reports indicate medical personnel were called, but Sánchez Molinari died shortly after the impact. The Archdiocese confirmed the death in a statement signed by Cardinal Luis Gerardo Cabrera Herrera.

"We announce that our beloved Fr. Patricio Alfredo Sánchez Molinari, CSsR., who served as parish priest of the Perpetual Help church in the Central Vicariate, has departed to the Father's House to enjoy His presence and His glory," the Archdiocese wrote. The statement continued in Latin: "Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord. And let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. Amen."

A separate message from the Archdiocese and the Redemptorist congregation described the news as surprising and deeply tragic, adding that those who knew him were left without explanation for what had occurred. No official determination of the cause of the crucifix's detachment has been released. When contacted by a local outlet, the Archdiocese indicated that the matter would be left to the appropriate authorities and that it could not comment while any investigation remained open.

Sánchez Molinari, who was in his early 50s, was originally from Cuenca in southern Ecuador. He made his religious profession in 2000 and was ordained a priest on Oct. 15, 2005. He had previously served as parish priest at San Lorenzo in Vinces, Los Ríos province, and spent nearly nine years in a parish in Manta, Manabí province, before his assignment in Guayaquil. The Archdiocese had publicly congratulated him on the anniversary of his ordination the day before the accident.

The Mass was being livestreamed from the priest's own Facebook page, which had several thousand followers. The video of the incident circulated widely on social media after the original post was taken down. Graphic portions of the footage were shared by news outlets and users, prompting discussions about the rapid spread of the recording. A memorial Eucharist was scheduled for Sunday evening at the same church.

The Redemptorists are known for pastoral work among poorer and more isolated communities. Sánchez Molinari's ministry in Guayaquil focused on the Perpetuo Socorro parish, which serves the central-southern area of the port city. Colleagues and parishioners described him as engaged in regular livestreaming of Masses so that those unable to attend in person could participate.

Local authorities have not issued a public statement on the incident. The Archdiocese expressed solidarity with Sánchez Molinari's family, fellow Redemptorists and friends, and called for prayers for his rest. No further details on structural inspections of the church or the mounting of the crucifix have been released.

The death occurred during a routine evening Mass in a church that regularly streams services. The combination of the live broadcast and the sudden nature of the accident drew international attention within hours. Reports from Ecuadorian outlets, including El Comercio and Primicias, confirmed the sequence of events based on the livestream and statements from the Archdiocese.

Sánchez Molinari's body was to be commemorated at the church where he served. The Archdiocese and the congregation have not announced additional public statements beyond the initial notices of his death and the call for prayer. The precise reason the crucifix detached remains under review by the relevant authorities, according to the limited comments available from church officials.