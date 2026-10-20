TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI has recovered additional still images from motion-activated cameras at the home of Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie, according to sources briefed on the investigation.

The images come from cameras aimed at the swimming pool, backyard and side yard. Investigators recovered thumbnail stills but not continuous video footage. Sources told ABC News the cameras recorded nothing suspicious. Several people appeared in the yard during an unspecified period before the abduction. After Guthrie was taken, law enforcement officers are visible near the pool.

No images were captured on the night of the abduction itself. One source described the absence as "odd." Investigators have drawn no conclusions about why the cameras did not record activity that night.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that it "continues to analyze various forms of evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case, including material from laboratories as well as images and videos captured by cameras." The department added that it would not comment on the details or status of that analysis.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on Jan. 31. She was reported missing the next day. Investigators believe she was taken in the early hours of Feb. 1. Blood found on the porch matched her DNA. Her phone was left at the residence.

Earlier, the FBI released images and short video recovered from residual data in backend systems showing a masked individual at the front door on the morning of the disappearance. The person wore a ski mask, gloves and a backpack and appeared to carry a handgun in a holster. The individual is seen covering a doorbell camera with a gloved hand and part of a plant pulled from the yard. FBI Director Kash Patel said the footage had previously been lost, corrupted or inaccessible, in part because recording devices were removed.

The doorbell camera disconnected at 1:47 a.m. on Feb. 1. Software later detected motion at 2:12 a.m. Guthrie did not have an active subscription that would have retained continuous cloud storage, according to earlier statements from the sheriff's office. Investigators worked with private-sector partners for days to recover the residual data.

The backyard and side-yard cameras are separate from the front-door system. Sources said the newly recovered stills show activity before the abduction and police presence afterward, but nothing during the critical overnight window. Investigators have not said how many cameras were involved or the exact dates the stills cover.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said he believes Guthrie was targeted. No motive has been released, and no suspect has been publicly identified. A person detained for questioning early in the investigation was later released. DNA recovered from gloves found near the home did not match entries in a national database, authorities have said.

Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward. Combined with law enforcement rewards, the total exceeds $1.2 million. She has posted the front-door images on social media and stated that the family believes Nancy Guthrie is still alive. Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900.

The case remains open more than seven weeks after the disappearance. Investigators continue to examine laboratory results, camera data and other physical evidence. The sheriff's department has not indicated whether the newly recovered stills have generated new leads or ruled out previously considered scenarios.

Home security systems in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood vary. Some residences use subscription-based cloud storage; others rely on local recording that can be erased when devices lose power or are disconnected. The front-door camera was a Nest device. Sources have not identified the make or model of the backyard and side-yard cameras that yielded the thumbnail images.

Law enforcement sources previously told reporters that technology companies and the FBI had difficulty obtaining additional continuous video from the home system. The recovery of stills rather than video is consistent with systems that capture only motion-triggered snapshots when full recording is unavailable.

Officials have not released the thumbnail images to the public. The front-door stills and video remain the only camera material the FBI has made available. Those images show the individual approaching the entrance, lowering their head and interacting with the camera and nearby plants. No clear view of the person's face is visible.

The investigation has included searches of locations south of Tucson and interviews with people who had access to the property. No arrests have been announced. The sheriff's department has described the case as active and has said resources remain assigned to it.

Nancy Guthrie lived alone in the home. Family members have said she was in regular contact before the disappearance. Investigators have not publicly detailed her medical condition beyond confirming that blood at the scene was hers and that a pacemaker application linked to her phone disconnected in the early morning hours of Feb. 1.

The absence of backyard footage from the night of the abduction does not, by itself, indicate whether the person who took Guthrie approached from the front, the rear or another route. Investigators have not described entry points or whether doors or windows showed signs of forced entry. Those details remain part of the ongoing analysis.

Savannah Guthrie and other family members have continued public appeals for information. The combined reward is among the larger amounts offered in recent missing-person cases involving an adult. Tips continue to come in, according to the sheriff's department, though officials have not said how many have been actionable.

The FBI and Pima County investigators have not indicated a timeline for further public updates on the camera analysis. The department's most recent statement limited itself to confirming that work on images, videos and laboratory materials continues.