Seoul Subway Riders Lost $2.2 Million in Cash Since 2021 as Return Rate for Lost Items Falls Below Half

SEOUL, South Korea — Passengers on Seoul's subway system have left behind nearly 3 billion won, or about $2.2 million, in cash since 2021, and the share of lost items returned to their owners has fallen below 50% for the first time, according to data released Friday.

The figures, submitted by Seoul Metro to Hwang Hee, a lawmaker from the ruling Democratic Party who sits on the National Assembly's land, infrastructure and transport committee, show a sharp rise in the number of items left on trains and in stations over the past six years.

From 2021 through September of this year, Seoul's subway system received a total of 820,106 lost items.

Lost items rising sharply

The number of lost items has climbed steadily. Seoul Metro recorded 101,618 lost items in 2021. By last year, that number had risen to 167,738, an increase of about 65%.

In the first nine months of this year alone, 123,879 items were reported lost, putting 2026 on pace to match or exceed last year's total.

The increase comes as ridership on the Seoul subway, one of the world's busiest metro systems, has recovered from the pandemic, when travel restrictions and remote work sharply reduced passenger numbers.

Fewer items returned

While the number of lost items has grown, the rate at which they are returned to their owners has steadily declined.

In 2021, 65.5% of lost items were returned to their owners. That share fell to 63% in 2022, 60% in 2023, 56.9% in 2024 and 51.5% last year.

Through September of this year, the return rate dropped to 49.1%, the first time it has fallen below half.

The data did not specify the reasons for the decline, though the growing volume of items may be straining the system's ability to reunite belongings with their owners.

Wallets top the list

Wallets were the most commonly lost item, accounting for 191,223 cases, or about 23% of the total.

Clothing ranked second with 125,174 items, followed by mobile phones with 114,834 and bags with 109,240.

There were also 52,859 cases of lost cash. Combined, passengers left behind 2.9826 billion won in cash during the period.

Staff misconduct

The data also revealed cases of misconduct by employees responsible for handling lost items. During the period, 18 cases of misconduct related to lost property were identified.

Most resulted in internal disciplinary action, such as reprimands or pay cuts. Last year, an employee who embezzled a wallet found on a train was fined by a court.

The cases are likely to add to scrutiny of how Seoul Metro manages lost property, as lawmakers review the performance of public agencies during the National Assembly's annual audit season.

How the system works

Seoul Metro stores lost items for seven days. If they are not claimed within that time, they are handed over to the police.

Items that go unclaimed for longer periods may eventually be disposed of, donated or, in the case of cash, transferred to the state under South Korean law.

What riders should do

Officials advise passengers who lose belongings on the subway to report them quickly to station staff, providing as much detail as possible, including the train number, the car they were riding in and the time they got off.

Passengers can also check whether their items have been turned in through Seoul Metro's website or the national police's online lost-and-found service.

Reporting a loss promptly can significantly improve the chances of recovering an item, especially valuables such as wallets and phones.

A busy network

The Seoul subway carries millions of passengers each day across a network of lines serving the capital and surrounding areas. Its trains and stations are generally regarded as safe, and lost items are often turned in by other passengers or staff.

South Korea has a reputation for high rates of returned lost property, with stories of wallets and phones being returned intact frequently circulating on social media. The declining return rate on the subway, however, suggests the system may be struggling to keep pace with rising volumes.

The figures are likely to prompt calls for improvements to Seoul Metro's lost-and-found operations, including better tracking systems, faster identification of owners and stronger oversight of staff handling valuables.

Lawmakers may press the agency during ongoing parliamentary audits to explain the declining return rate and outline measures to prevent further misconduct.