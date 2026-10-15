TUCSON, Ariz. — Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing for more than eight months, and investigators have not identified a suspect or publicly confirmed her fate.

Guthrie was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on Jan. 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities have treated the case as a possible kidnapping. Doorbell camera footage showed a masked individual near the residence, and DNA from gloves believed to match those worn by the person has been under analysis. The FBI has offered a reward for information.

On Oct. 7, a fragment of bone believed to be human was found in a wash near Vistoso Park and Innovation Park in Oro Valley, roughly 10 miles from Guthrie's home. The Oro Valley Police Department said no other remains were located at the site. The fragment was sent to the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner. Officials have not established any connection to the Guthrie investigation.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has said she received four emails in April that purported to be ransom demands. She reported them to the FBI and later told news outlets she believed they were fraudulent. The messages demanded bitcoin and included an image she described as appearing AI-generated. Coffindaffer said the bitcoin address did not match the one associated with notes investigators had considered potentially legitimate. She said she did not respond to the emails and came forward after learning a neighbor, Lauren Serpa, had received a similar message.

Serpa, who has described Guthrie as a friend, posted on X: "Nancy is being swept under the rug. Nancy is a friend and to me was my guardian angel when I needed one. Why does her inner circle refuse to talk about her? And why do people try to make my history with her into a lie." No official statement has confirmed that members of Guthrie's circle have refused to cooperate with investigators. Public silence does not by itself indicate wrongdoing.

Earlier ransom communications included demands for cryptocurrency. Some notes were later deemed not credible by authorities, and at least one individual was sentenced for sending fabricated demands. Investigators continue to review tips, digital evidence and forensic material. No suspect has been charged, and no proof of life has been publicly released.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has previously said the investigation remains active. The case has drawn sustained public attention because of Savannah Guthrie's prominence, but officials have repeatedly cautioned against unverified claims circulating online. As of mid-October, Guthrie remains missing.