LONDON — Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, have been making a growing number of joint public appearances in recent weeks, a shift that has coincided with the return of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, to Britain and renewed attention on the brothers' long-running rift.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have appeared together at a series of official engagements, from a red carpet reunion with actor Tom Cruise to events at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games. The couple is also reported to be planning a trip to India, the host country for this year's Earthshot Prize, William's environmental award.

Most recently, the couple visited The Commons, a project to transform a church in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Oct. 9.

'No coincidence'

The timing of the joint appearances has prompted speculation about whether the Waleses are responding to the Sussexes' high-profile move back to Britain.

An unnamed insider told Vanity Fair that the increase was deliberate.

"It's no coincidence that William and Catherine are doing more together," the insider said. "They want their roles to be very clearly separate from what Harry and Meghan are doing, and the brief from them is to stay focused on their work and causes and not be distracted by anything else."

The insider added: "They are making their presence felt and at a time when it matters."

Kensington Palace has not publicly commented on the reports.

'Not a competition'

Royal biographer Russell Myers said the couple was not trying to compete for attention with the Sussexes.

"They don't see life as a competition with the Sussexes," Myers said.

"The Sussexes are here doing their thing. William and Catherine are doing what's in front of them and focusing on what they care about," he added.

Sussexes' return

Harry and Meghan relocated to Britain in August with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, after six years living in the United States. They have not announced plans to resume duties as working members of the royal family.

The couple stepped back from royal life in 2020, citing personal and financial reasons, and settled in Montecito, California.

The Sussexes are scheduled to make their first joint public engagement since returning to Britain on Thursday, with a visit to Nottingham that includes an acting workshop at a community recording studio, a visit to a food bank kitchen and a meeting with a youth sports organization.

The return has fueled widespread speculation in the British press about the couple's motives, ranging from a desire for their children to build a relationship with their grandfather, King Charles III, to Meghan considering a return to acting.

A fractured relationship

The relationship between William and Harry has been publicly strained since the Sussexes left royal life. In the years since, Harry and Meghan have spoken in interviews, a Netflix documentary series and Harry's memoir about the difficulties they faced within the royal institution, including criticism directed at William and Kate.

A source told Vanity Fair that the Sussexes' decision to return to Britain had "derailed" the Waleses' plans, at least temporarily.

"William is still pretty furious about the whole thing and has had no contact with his brother," the source said. The source added that while the move derailed William and Kate momentarily, "they are back on track and focused on the work they want to do. You will be seeing a lot more of them together."

The claims come from anonymous sources and have not been confirmed by Kensington Palace or by representatives for the Sussexes.

Public opinion

The increased visibility comes as the Waleses' popularity ratings have dipped slightly. YouGov Ratings data for the third quarter of 2026 showed Princess Anne overtaking William and Kate as Britain's most popular royal, with net approval ratings of plus 60 for Anne, plus 56 for Kate and plus 50 for William.

All three remain strongly positive. Kate was viewed favorably by 64% of respondents in the third quarter, down from 75% in the first quarter, while William's favorability fell from 74% to 62%.

The same data showed improvement for the Sussexes, though their ratings in Britain remain negative. Harry's net rating improved to minus 12 in the third quarter from minus 30 at the start of the year, while Meghan's stood at minus 27.

Kate's return to public life

The couple's busier schedule also reflects Kate's continuing return to public duties following her cancer treatment. She announced in January 2025 that she was in remission after a diagnosis that kept her away from official engagements for much of 2024.

Since then, the princess has gradually increased her public appearances, often alongside William. The couple has also emphasized family life with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Looking ahead

As the heir to the throne, William has taken on an increasingly prominent role in recent years, including leading major initiatives such as the Earthshot Prize and his campaign to end homelessness.

Royal watchers will be closely following the couple's upcoming engagements, including the reported India trip, as well as any interaction between the two households now that both are based in Britain.

For now, the two couples appear to be pursuing separate paths, with no public sign of reconciliation between the brothers.