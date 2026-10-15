ATHENS, Greece — A woman who allegedly jumped from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship into the Ionian Sea was rescued after spending about 20 hours in the water, Greece's coast guard said, in a search that involved coast guard vessels, a navy helicopter and a passing cargo ship.

The 44-year-old woman, a citizen of El Salvador, was found conscious and floating in a life ring early Saturday, more than a day after she went overboard from the Odyssey of the Seas southwest of the island of Zakynthos, officials said.

She later told rescuers she had jumped because "she wanted to disembark," a coast guard spokesperson told Agence France-Presse.

"She was 20 hours at sea," the officer said.

Search launched overnight

The incident occurred early Friday as the Odyssey of the Seas was sailing in the Ionian Sea off western Greece, according to the coast guard.

After an alert was raised, the coast guard dispatched two patrol boats and a navy helicopter to the area, and other ships nearby were rerouted to help with the search. The Odyssey of the Seas also joined the effort, the coast guard officer said.

A passing freighter eventually spotted the woman early Saturday. She was then picked up by a Greek coast guard patrol boat.

Video released by the coast guard shows a crew throwing a rope to a woman floating in an orange life ring in the dark water.

It was not immediately clear how the woman came to be in a life ring or how long she had been holding onto it. Authorities have not released her name.

Taken to hospital

After her rescue, the woman was taken to the port of Katakolo on Greece's western Peloponnese coast and then to a hospital in the nearby city of Pyrgos.

There, she underwent medical tests, including a psychiatric evaluation ordered by a local prosecutor, the coast guard officer said.

Officials have not provided details on her condition beyond saying she was conscious when found. Spending an extended period in open water can expose people to dehydration, exhaustion and hypothermia, depending on water temperatures and conditions.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately comment on the incident or say whether the woman would face any action.

About the ship

The Odyssey of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean's larger vessels, capable of carrying several thousand passengers. The ship has operated itineraries in the Mediterranean, including stops in Greece, a popular destination for cruise lines during the warmer months.

The Ionian Sea, which lies between western Greece and southern Italy, is a busy route for cruise ships and commercial vessels, which may have helped in locating the woman. The freighter that found her had been passing through the area.

Previous overboard incidents

Passengers going overboard from cruise ships are relatively rare given the millions of people who sail each year, but such incidents draw significant attention, and many end without survivors being found.

Survival after many hours in open water is unusual and often depends on factors including water temperature, weather, visibility and whether the person has something to keep them afloat.

Last year, a man allegedly jumped from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship near the Port of San Juan, Puerto Rico, in an attempt to avoid paying more than $16,000 in gambling debt owed to the cruise line, according to a criminal complaint.

That passenger, Jey Gonzalez-Diaz, allegedly jumped into the water as the ship was disembarking during a U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection. He was brought ashore by a person on a personal watercraft and was later charged with attempting to avoid monetary reporting requirements when entering the United States.

Safety measures on cruise ships

Cruise ships are equipped with railings and barriers designed to prevent accidental falls, and many vessels use surveillance cameras and other monitoring systems to detect people going overboard.

When a person is reported overboard, ships typically follow established procedures that include alerting maritime authorities, turning the vessel around to search and coordinating with nearby ships and rescue services.

In this case, Greek authorities coordinated the search with naval and civilian vessels in the area.

Investigation

Greek authorities have not said whether they are investigating further. The local prosecutor's order for a psychiatric evaluation suggests officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The coast guard has not said whether the woman will rejoin the cruise or return home.

Anyone experiencing emotional distress or thoughts of harming themselves can seek help from local emergency services or a crisis line in their country.