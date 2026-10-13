Ohio Man Told Himself 'Don't Pass Out!' After Winning $1 Million Top Prize on $50 Lottery Scratch-Off Ticket

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio man who bought four lottery tickets in a single day says his final scratch-off delivered a moment he will never forget: a $1 million top prize that left him breathing hard and urging himself to stay on his feet.

Justin Apathy of Olmsted Township won the top prize on the Ohio Lottery's $50 VIP Millions scratch-off game, according to the Ohio Lottery. After choosing a lump-sum payment and paying required taxes, he will take home $366,250.

A calculated gamble

Apathy's win was not entirely a matter of chance timing. According to the Ohio Lottery, he checked the lottery's website and saw that five top prizes remained available in the VIP Millions game. Hoping those odds might work in his favor, he decided to try his luck.

He had already won several $100 prizes on the game before the day that changed everything. That day, he bought four tickets. The first three were losers. The fourth turned out to be the big winner.

A double take

At first, Apathy did not realize how much he had won. He initially thought the ticket was worth $4,000, a solid prize but far from life-changing.

When he checked the ticket again, he realized he had actually won the game's top prize, worth $40,000 a year for 25 years, for a total of $1 million.

The discovery left him stunned. He said he was breathing hard and kept telling himself, "Don't pass out!"

Lump sum or annuity

Winners of the VIP Millions top prize can choose between receiving the full $1 million in annual payments over 25 years or taking a one-time cash payment.

Apathy chose the lump-sum option of $500,000. After mandatory tax withholdings of 26.75%, he will receive $366,250, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Lottery winners often weigh the trade-offs between the two options. Annual payments provide a steady income over many years and a larger total payout, while a lump sum offers immediate access to the money, which some winners prefer to invest or use for major expenses. Financial advisers often encourage winners to consider their tax situation, long-term goals and spending habits before making the decision.

Apathy has said he plans to invest the money.

Where the ticket was sold

The winning ticket was purchased at Shaker's Market Place, located at 27091 Bagley Road in Olmsted Township, a community in Cuyahoga County southwest of Cleveland.

Retailers that sell winning lottery tickets often celebrate the news, as big wins can attract attention and customers hoping the store will prove lucky again.

About the game

VIP Millions is a $50 scratch-off game, among the most expensive tickets offered by the Ohio Lottery. Higher-priced scratch-offs typically offer larger top prizes and better overall odds of winning some prize than lower-priced tickets.

The overall odds of winning any prize in the VIP Millions game are 1 in 4.02, according to the Ohio Lottery. Those odds include smaller prizes. The chances of winning the top prize are far lower.

With Apathy's win, four top prizes remain in the game as of Monday, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Many players, like Apathy, check how many top prizes remain in a scratch-off game before buying tickets. State lotteries publish this information on their websites, allowing players to see whether large prizes are still available.

Strategy and chance

While checking the number of remaining prizes can provide some useful information, lottery games are designed so that each ticket's outcome is determined by chance. Buying more tickets increases the number of chances to win, but it also increases the amount of money spent, and most players do not win large prizes.

Lottery officials encourage players to treat games as entertainment and to spend only what they can afford.

Big wins in Ohio

The Ohio Lottery, which began operating in 1974, offers a range of games, including scratch-offs, daily draw games and multistate jackpot games such as Powerball and Mega Millions. Proceeds from the lottery support education in the state.

Apathy's win adds to a string of large prizes claimed by Ohio players in recent months, as scratch-off games with high top prizes continue to draw strong interest.

A memorable day

For Apathy, the experience began with a simple check of the lottery's website and ended with a ticket worth $1 million. His decision to buy four tickets that day, and the patience to check the final one carefully, turned an ordinary trip to a local store into a life-changing moment.

As for that moment of disbelief, his advice to himself was simple: don't pass out.

Getting help

For anyone concerned about their gambling habits, help is available through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER, which offers free and confidential support.