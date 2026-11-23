WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has drawn new attention to the national health care debate. On Saturday he shared, without comment, a Michigan Democrat's pitch for a universal coverage program carrying the president's name.

President Donald Trump on Saturday, Nov. 21 reposted a social media proposal by Michigan Democratic Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed to create a universal healthcare program called "TrumpCare." Trump reposted a screenshot of El-Sayed's post on Truth Social Saturday, though he didn't include any text with it.

The repost does not commit the White House to any policy. The White House has issued no plan adopting El-Sayed's proposal. Still, a president who has long opposed government-run health care amplifying the plan stood out to both parties.

A gold card aimed at the president

On Nov. 12, El-Sayed, who advocated for a single-payer Medicare for All proposal on the campaign trail, posted mock-ups of a TrumpCare medical insurance card to his X account. The cards are golden, an apparent nod to Trump's favorite color.

"Donald, this is on the table," El-Sayed wrote in a post on X last week. "Guarantee healthcare for every American, from cradle to grave." According to Newsweek, the mock-up says "TrumpCare" on the front. The back says: "Show this card at any doctor, hospital clinic, or pharmacy in the United States."

On Nov. 17, El-Sayed posted a video urging Trump to adopt the proposal, which he called "TrumpCare for All." In a video on X, El-Sayed called Trump "habibi" and said that if Trump "wanted to be the most popular President in America," he should implement "TrumpCare for All." He said in the video: "You can put your name all over it. You can even give them a gold card."

That post went up Nov. 12 and has drawn more than 11 million views.

El-Sayed: 'Ready when you are'

El-Sayed answered the president quickly. After the repost, he replied on X: "Let's get to work, then. Ready when you are @realDonaldTrump." He said talks with Trump and Vice President JD Vance were "in the works." The White House has not publicly confirmed any such talks.

Asked for a response by FOX 2 Detroit, El-Sayed said: "If the President is serious about meeting the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country," "I'm ready to work alongside leaders in the Senate like Senators Van Hollen, Sanders, Wyden, and Warren to deliver." He added: "President Trump, give me a call. I'm happy to chat."

What the plan would do

It guarantees public health insurance for every American while letting people keep private coverage. El-Sayed has likened it to public education. "Everybody is entitled to a public school," he said. Families can still choose private options. He said he supports Senator Bernie Sanders' single-payer legislation but does not want to take existing private insurance away.

His campaign website describes Medicare for All as covering all necessary care for every American. He also favors eliminating all medical debt "immediately."

The physician and epidemiologist has made health care his signature issue. He wrote "Medicare for All: A Citizen's Guide," served as Wayne County health director (where a program erased millions in medical debt), and was on Biden's 2020 Unity Task Force for Healthcare. He lost the 2018 Michigan governor race. This month El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the Michigan Senate race, part of a "blue wave" in the midterms.

White House, Republicans push back

The president's own staff had already dismissed the idea. White House spokeswoman Allison Schuster called the plan a "radical Democrats' socialist proposal for a government takeover of healthcare." She argued it would undermine access to medical services and said it should be called "Medicare for None."

Republicans in Congress have also objected. Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana rejected the idea. He said El-Sayed's numbers did not work and that Americans would not support a fully government-run system. Democrats are split as well, between replacing private insurance versus expanding public coverage alongside it.

Some Democrats welcomed the opening. Minnesota senator-elect Peggy Flanagan backed the proposal on CNN's State of the Union. She said: "If we have to call it TrumpCare to get it across the finish line, that's fine by me."

Trump signals openness and threatens vetoes

The repost came as Trump prepares for two years of divided government. Trump called into Fox News on Saturday about his final two years in office under a Democratic House majority. He said: "There's a chance that we can do better than we did where we had a very small majority with the Republicans."

He acknowledged Democrats have some good ideas on health care and some bad ones, and said a bipartisan deal could bring "great health care." He also warned that cooperation has limits. He also threatened vetoes, saying: "I could sit there for two years and one month and just veto everything." On Friday at a press conference, he said he was "open to great healthcare."

Trump and El-Sayed attacked each other harshly during the campaign, so the exchange was an unusual signal. Whether it leads to legislation is unclear. A universal coverage plan would need to get through a Republican-controlled Senate and win over a president whose administration branded it a government takeover only days earlier.