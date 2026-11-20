SYDNEY — Australian shares fell sharply again Friday, extending the market's losing streak to seven sessions. A global sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks hammered the technology sector, and falling gold prices dragged down miners.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed down 136.2 points, or 1.56%, at 8,594.2. All 11 sectors finished in the red.

The index lost about 5.4% for the week, from 9,082.2 at last Friday's close.

Wall Street's slide spreads

The sell-off followed a steep decline on Wall Street, where the S&P 500, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq composite each fell about 2% Thursday.

U.S. stocks fell despite a strong market debut for Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, in the largest IPO on record. Anthropic shares opened at $111.50, well above the $83 offer price, and climbed as high as $115 before paring gains to close up about 17% at $97.17.

The debut had been widely seen as a key test for the AI trade, but it failed to revive investor enthusiasm. The S&P 500 was on course for its steepest weekly decline since April 2025.

"Nvidia's strong earnings didn't save the AI trade. Anthropic's IPO probably won't save it either," said Daniel Newman, chief executive of the research firm Futurum Group, according to ABC News.

Nvidia shares fell 3.3% Thursday, their sixth straight loss, as the chipmaker's upbeat revenue forecast did little to lift sentiment amid turmoil over its leadership. Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 7.7%.

Markets across Asia also fell Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped sharply in early trading, and benchmarks in South Korea and China declined as AI-linked stocks such as SoftBank, Advantest and Samsung Electronics came under pressure.

Tech stocks hit hardest

Technology was the worst-performing sector on the ASX, falling more than 5% in afternoon trade. Moves in afternoon trade included:

Megaport: down 12.3%

down 12.3% Life360: down 7.3%

down 7.3% Xero: down 7.1%

down 7.1% WiseTech Global: down 6.1%

down 6.1% NextDC: down 4.9%

down 4.9% Codan: down 3.6%

down 3.6% TechnologyOne: down 1.9%

The losses reversed Thursday's moves, when NextDC rose 4.3% and Megaport gained 3.5% on enthusiasm about Anthropic's IPO.

Gold miners slump

The materials sector fell about 2% for a seventh straight loss. Its decline since Nov. 12 is now about 15%.

Gold miners were among the biggest drags after bullion slid to its lowest level in about 14 months. The S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Gold Index fell about 4% in afternoon trade.

The losses followed a rough Thursday for metals, when copper plunged 5.6% and gold dropped 3.2%.

Banks lower

Financial stocks also fell about 1.4%, with all of the big four banks lower. Banks make up a large share of the ASX 200, so their weakness added to the pressure on the index.

Jobs data adds to worries

Investors are also weighing signs of weakness in Australia's economy. Data released Thursday showed the unemployment rate rose to 4.9%, its highest level since 2021. The jump has boosted expectations that the Reserve Bank of Australia could begin cutting interest rates next year.

Lower interest rates can support stock prices over time. But a weakening labor market has raised concerns about the outlook for company earnings and consumer spending.

2026 gains erased

Thursday's decline wiped out the ASX 200's gains for 2026. Friday's further drop leaves the index below where it started the year.

The Australian dollar was trading at around 66.6 U.S. cents.

What's next

Investors will be watching Wall Street on Friday for signs of whether the AI sell-off is easing. They will also watch commodity prices, particularly gold and copper, given the weight of mining companies in the Australian market.

A key question for markets is whether recent losses reflect a short-term correction in highly valued technology stocks or a deeper shift in sentiment toward the AI boom that has driven global markets for much of the past two years.