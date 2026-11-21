Amazon shares fell Friday, extending losses for a second straight day, as a broad sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks weighed on the e-commerce and cloud computing giant.

Amazon stock was down 1.33% at $253.94 as of 11:13 a.m. Eastern time. The shares fell 3.87% on Thursday to close at $257.37.

Anthropic stake in focus

Amazon is Anthropic's largest shareholder. Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, debuted on the Nasdaq on Thursday after the largest IPO on record.

After the offering, Amazon owns 14.7% of Anthropic, according to Anthropic's IPO filing. Alphabet, Google's parent company, owns 13.7%. Amazon's stake could reach 23.8% if its convertible notes are fully converted into stock.

Amazon holds more than 1.9 billion Anthropic shares, worth about $159 billion at the $83 IPO price, according to The Motley Fool.

Anthropic shares rose 17% on their first day of trading but fell on Friday, their second day, as the AI sell-off deepened.

AWS partnership

The relationship also benefits Amazon Web Services (AWS), Amazon's cloud computing business. Anthropic calls AWS its primary training and cloud provider.

In its IPO filing, Anthropic said it committed to spend at least $110 billion with Amazon between May 2026 and April 2036.

Holding up better than peers

Amazon has held up better than many tech stocks during the recent AI sell-off. Chipmakers Nvidia and AMD fell sharply Friday, with AMD down more than 9%.

Investors have been encouraged by strong growth at AWS, which grew 39% in the most recent quarter and has a backlog of $578 billion, according to IG.

The stock is about 12% below its all-time high of $287.20, set in August, and is up about 11% so far this year.

AI spending debate

Amazon is at the center of the debate over whether huge AI investments will pay off. The company is spending heavily on data centers and AI infrastructure to meet demand from cloud customers, including Anthropic.

Supporters point to AWS's strong growth and large backlog as evidence that the spending is producing results. Skeptics worry about the cost and the risk that AI demand could slow.

Holiday season ahead

Amazon is heading into the busy holiday shopping season, typically its biggest sales period of the year. Investors will be watching for signs of consumer spending strength amid economic uncertainty.

Analysts' average price target for Amazon is about $324, according to Google Finance data, well above the current share price.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.