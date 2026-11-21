Shares of Gap Inc. surged nearly 16% in early trading Friday after the apparel retailer reported third-quarter profit that beat Wall Street's expectations. Investors looked past a cut to the company's full-year outlook.

Gap stock was up $2.95, or 15.7%, at $21.74 in early trading. The jump came a day after the shares fell 5.29% to $18.79 in Thursday's regular session, close to their 52-week low of $18.11.

The stock rose about 3.8% before the opening bell, and the gains widened sharply after trading began.

Profit tops estimates

For the quarter ended Oct. 31, Gap reported adjusted earnings of 82 cents a share, beating analysts' estimate of 78 cents. Reported earnings were 86 cents a share, up more than 30% from a year earlier.

Net sales rose 2% to $4 billion, slightly below the $4.02 billion analysts expected. Comparable sales, a key retail measure that tracks stores and online channels open at least a year, were flat.

Gross margin rose 0.1 percentage point to 42.5%. Operating income was $396 million, a margin of 9.9%.

"In the third quarter, we grew net sales 2%, exceeded our profit expectations and gained market share," CEO Richard Dickson said in a statement.

Gap brand shines, Athleta struggles

Results varied widely across Gap's four brands:

Gap: Comparable sales rose 9%, the brand's 12th straight quarter of gains. Net sales rose 11% to $1.1 billion. Old Navy: Comparable sales were flat, and net sales rose 1% to $2.3 billion. That was an improvement from a 4% comparable-sales decline in the second quarter. Banana Republic: Comparable sales fell 3%. Athleta: Comparable sales fell 15%.

Gap also named Ashley Kechter as Athleta's next president and CEO, as the company works to turn around the women's activewear brand.

Outlook trimmed

Gap lowered its full-year forecast. It now expects net sales to be roughly flat, down from its earlier forecast of 1% to 1.5% growth.

The company cut its adjusted earnings forecast to $2.29 to $2.34 a share, from $2.35 to $2.45. It lowered its adjusted operating margin outlook to about 7.2%.

Gap said the updated outlook reflects a slower-than-expected start to the fourth quarter, followed by improvement as the weather normalized.

Tariff refunds boost cash

Gap ended the quarter with $3 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, up 18% from a year earlier. That includes about $536 million in refunds of tariffs collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), plus interest, received so far this year.

Analysts mixed

Several analysts trimmed their price targets after the report. BofA Securities lowered its target to $23 from $27, citing pressure on Old Navy's lower-income customers. Baird cut its target to $26 from $29 but kept an "outperform" rating, and BTIG lowered its target to $26 from $27 while keeping a "buy" rating.

Friday's rally leaves Gap stock still about 25% lower than a year ago.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.