Shares of TJX Companies rose more than 6% on Wednesday after the owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods reported quarterly sales above Wall Street's expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

The stock was up $8.36, or 6.44%, at $138.23 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, lifting the company's market value to about $143.4 billion.

Sales beat estimates

TJX reported third-quarter revenue of $15.95 billion, up 6% from a year earlier and above analysts' average estimate of $15.84 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Comparable sales, which strip out the effect of new and closed stores, rose 4%, above the company's plan of 2% to 3% and analysts' expectations of 3%.

Shoppers continued to flock to its stores in search of discounted clothing and home goods amid economic uncertainty, Reuters reported.

Net income was $1.54 billion, or $1.39 per diluted share, up 9% from $1.28 a year earlier. Excluding a 5-cent net benefit from refunds of tariffs, adjusted earnings were $1.34 a share, up 5%.

The company's pretax profit margin rose to 13.0% from 12.7%.

Strength across divisions

Comparable sales rose 8% at TJX International, 6% at TJX Canada and 5% at HomeGoods. Marmaxx, its largest division, which includes T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, posted a 2% increase.

"I am very pleased with our consolidated third quarter results," Chief Executive Ernie Herrman said.

"We believe our above-plan results in the third quarter highlight the benefit of our global, diversified business," he said.

Raised outlook

TJX now expects full-year comparable sales to rise 4%, up from a previous forecast of 3% to 4%. It expects full-year diluted earnings of $5.33 to $5.36 a share, or $5.17 to $5.20 on an adjusted basis.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects comparable sales growth of 2% to 3%.

Herrman said unseasonably warm weather in the United States and Canada has held back demand in some categories, but that the company expects improvement.

"Importantly, we expect further improvement at Marmaxx in the fourth quarter," he said.

He added that TJX expects "sales momentum to accelerate throughout the holiday season."

Returning cash to shareholders

TJX returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in the quarter through buybacks and dividends. It bought back 7.3 million shares for $1.0 billion and expects to repurchase about $3.0 billion of its stock this fiscal year.

Inventory per store was flat compared with a year earlier.

Off-price strength

Off-price retailers like TJX have benefited as shoppers look for bargains amid stubborn inflation and economic uncertainty. TJX buys excess and closeout merchandise from brands and sells it at discounts below department store prices.

Despite Wednesday's jump, TJX shares are down about 11% over the past year.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.