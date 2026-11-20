TOKYO — Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index plunged more than 5% on Friday, losing more than 3,000 points, as a global sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks hammered SoftBank Group and Japan's chip-related companies.

The Nikkei closed down 3,007.56 points, or 5.06%, at 56,436.65, from 59,444.21 on Thursday. It hit its lowest level since April and extended its weekly loss to more than 7%.

Tokyo's market will be closed Monday for a national holiday and will reopen Tuesday.

SoftBank leads the slide

SoftBank Group, one of the biggest investors in AI, plunged more than 16%, according to CNBC. SoftBank is a major backer of OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT and a rival to Anthropic, having invested a total of $64.6 billion in the company.

SoftBank's shares had already lost 30% in October. CNBC reported that Friday's drop put the stock on pace for its worst day in more than two years.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest fell 10.5% to 24,220 yen. Because the Nikkei is weighted by share price, Advantest's high price gives it outsized influence over the index. It was the biggest drag on the index, accounting for about 631 points of the decline on its own, according to Investing.com.

Other chip-related stocks also fell sharply:

Tokyo Electron: down 7.19% Lasertec: down 6.75% Renesas Electronics: down 6.71%

Broad selling

The losses extended well beyond technology. By the morning break, 206 of the Nikkei's 225 stocks were lower, and the broader Topix index was down 3.1%.

Early in the session, about 90% of the more than 1,500 stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market were falling.

AI worries spread from Wall Street

The sell-off followed a sharp decline on Wall Street on Thursday, when the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq each fell about 2%. That happened despite a strong debut for Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, which raised $81.3 billion in the largest IPO on record.

Investors are increasingly worried about whether the huge sums technology companies are spending on AI will produce enough profit to justify them. Turmoil at Nvidia, the leading maker of AI chips, has added to the uncertainty.

Markets across Asia fell sharply Friday. South Korea's KOSPI dropped 5.21%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 1.56%.

Inflation data adds pressure

Fresh economic data also weighed on Japanese stocks. Japan's annual inflation rate rose to 2.3% in October from 2.1% in September, its highest reading since November 2025.

The data strengthened expectations that the Bank of Japan will raise interest rates further. Higher rates can weigh on stock prices by increasing borrowing costs and making bonds more attractive.

Long weekend ahead

With Tokyo closed Monday, investors in Japanese stocks will be unable to react directly to any market moves until Tuesday. Some traders may use Nikkei futures traded overseas to hedge their positions, which could amplify price swings.

Despite the recent sell-off, the Nikkei remains higher for the year, after reaching record highs on the AI boom earlier in 2026.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.