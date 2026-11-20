SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea's stock market plunged more than 5% on Friday, as chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix tumbled in a global sell-off in artificial intelligence stocks. The drop triggered a temporary halt to automated selling.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index, or KOSPI, closed down 267.93 points, or 5.21%, at 4,869.96. That was its lowest close since Jan. 16.

The index lost about 7.9% for the week. It fell below 5,000 earlier in the week for the first time in about nine months.

Chip giants drag market lower

Samsung Electronics, the market's largest company, fell about 7%. SK Hynix, the world's leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory chips used in AI systems, dropped 5.91%.

The two companies make up a large share of the KOSPI's value, so their losses hit the index especially hard.

The KOSPI opened 4.08% lower at 4,928.51 and quickly fell below 4,900. The decline deepened in the afternoon.

Sidecar triggered

The Korea Exchange activated a sell-side "sidecar" at 11:54 a.m. after KOSPI 200 futures fell more than 5%. The mechanism suspends program trading for five minutes and is designed to slow sharp declines.

Selling continued after the pause ended. By 2:20 p.m., the KOSPI had fallen as much as 5.71% to 4,844.57, with foreign and institutional investors selling a net 2 trillion won of shares. Individual investors were net buyers of about 1.56 trillion won.

Anthropic debut fails to lift AI stocks

The sell-off followed a sharp decline on Wall Street, where the S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq each fell about 2% Thursday. That happened even as Anthropic, the maker of the Claude AI models, rose 17% in its Nasdaq debut after the largest IPO on record.

Investors remain worried about whether massive spending on AI infrastructure will pay off. Concerns about U.S. restrictions on semiconductor exports to China added to the pressure, according to SBS.

The KOSPI had risen 1.39% on Thursday ahead of Anthropic's debut. Friday's drop wiped out that gain and more.

Foreign investors keep selling

Foreign investors have been heavy sellers of South Korean stocks for weeks. Before Friday, they had been net sellers for five straight sessions.

From Jan. 1 through Nov. 17, foreign investors sold a net 222 trillion won, or about $166 billion, of KOSPI shares, according to Korea Exchange data cited by 24/7 Wall St. About 85% of that selling was in SK Hynix and Samsung.

Foreign investors sold a net 25.98 trillion won of South Korean stocks in October alone, the Korea Herald reported, citing Financial Supervisory Service data.

From record high to steep decline

The losses mark a sharp turnaround for South Korea's market, which surged earlier this year on the AI boom. The KOSPI is now about 46% below its June record, according to market reports. Much of that drop has come as investors pulled back from chipmakers.

The tech-heavy KOSDAQ index also fell sharply Friday.

What's next

Investors will watch whether U.S. technology stocks stabilize and whether foreign selling slows. Chipmakers remain the key driver of South Korea's market. Further swings in AI-related stocks globally are likely to keep pressure on Samsung and SK Hynix.

Disclosure: This article was produced with the help of Claude, an AI model developed by Anthropic, a company mentioned in this article.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.