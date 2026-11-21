U.S.-listed shares of HDFC Bank rose 5% in early trading Friday, tracking a rally in the Indian lender's stock at home that has added billions of dollars to its market value this month.

HDFC Bank's American depositary receipts (ADRs), the form in which its shares trade in New York, were up $1.32, or 5.03%, at $27.58 in early trading.

Strong gains in Mumbai

In India, HDFC Bank shares closed up 2.94% at 846 rupees on Friday, according to market data reported by Business Standard. The stock is up about 22% in November.

Over 15 trading sessions, the rally has added nearly 2.38 trillion rupees to the bank's market value, putting it back among India's five most valuable listed companies. Business Standard reported that HDFC Bank's market value briefly topped 13 trillion rupees during Friday's session.

Banks lead Indian rally

Indian banking stocks led a broad rally Friday. Axis Bank rose 4.7%, and IndusInd Bank jumped 8.6%. Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bajaj Finance also gained.

Leadership change and results

HDFC Bank's rebound follows a leadership transition. The bank appointed Anup Bagchi as CEO.

The bank has also reported higher quarterly profit, loan growth and a lower bad-loan ratio for the September quarter, according to EconoTimes. Easing concerns about its leadership have also supported the shares.

Recovering from a tough year

Despite the recent rally, HDFC Bank's ADRs are about 28% lower than a year ago, and they remain well below their 52-week high.

The ADRs hit a 52-week low of $21.36 earlier in the year. At Friday's price, HDFC Bank's market value is about $142 billion.

HDFC Bank is India's largest private-sector lender. It completed a merger with its parent, mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp., in 2023, creating one of the world's most valuable banks.

Contrast with Asian markets

The bank's gains stood out on a day when markets across much of Asia fell sharply. Japan's Nikkei 225 and South Korea's KOSPI each dropped more than 5% Friday in a global sell-off in AI stocks.

Indian stocks, which have fewer large AI-linked companies, have held up better during the recent tech sell-off.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.