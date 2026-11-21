Shares of HubSpot rose more than 6% in early trading Friday, rebounding after a steep slide that followed the software maker's leadership shake-up and disappointing outlook.

HubSpot stock was up $12.08, or 6.29%, at $204.07 in early trading. There was no company-specific news to explain the gain.

The rebound followed a sharp drop in recent sessions. HubSpot closed at $191.99 on Thursday, down from $216.30 on Tuesday, putting it closer to its 52-week low of $169.63.

A rough year

HubSpot shares have lost nearly half their value over the past year, as investors worried that AI tools could disrupt its business.

The company, which makes customer relationship management (CRM) and marketing software for small and midsize businesses, reported third-quarter revenue of $947.6 million on Nov. 4, up 17%. But the shares fell after the company issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates and lowered its full-year GAAP earnings forecast.

Co-founder returns

On Nov. 12, HubSpot announced that co-founder Brian Halligan had returned as CEO to lead what the company called a "refounding" focused on AI. He replaced Yamini Rangan, who stepped down as CEO and left the board. She will stay with the company through Dec. 1 to help with the transition.

HubSpot also named Karen Burgess, an Adobe executive, as its next chief financial officer. She will succeed Kate Bueker, who plans to retire in February 2027. The company reaffirmed its fourth-quarter and full-year guidance.

The shares jumped about 7% on the day of the announcement.

CEO buys shares

Halligan bought nearly $5 million of HubSpot stock after returning, a move investors often see as a sign of confidence. The stock rose nearly 7% by midday on Nov. 16 after the purchase was disclosed.

But the gains faded in the following sessions as concerns about slowing revenue growth and AI competition returned.

AI debate

HubSpot is at the center of a broader debate about how AI will affect software companies. Some investors fear AI agents could reduce demand for traditional business software. Others think companies like HubSpot can use AI to add new features and grow.

The stock is volatile. It has had dozens of moves of more than 5% over the past year.

Valuation

At Friday's price, HubSpot has a market value of about $9.9 billion. Analysts' average price target is about $224, according to Finviz, implying further upside from current levels.

HubSpot is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter results on Feb. 10, 2027.

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.