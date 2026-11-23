DENVER — J. Coleman ran for three touchdowns, and Ja'Quan McMillian returned an interception for a late score, as the Denver Broncos beat the Las Vegas Raiders 38-24 on Sunday.

Denver controlled the game on the ground and pulled away in the fourth quarter after Las Vegas rallied to tie it.

Broncos build early lead

Denver scored first. Wil Lutz kicked a 38-yard field goal with 8:47 left in the first quarter.

The Broncos scored two quick touchdowns early in the second quarter. Bo Nix threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Adam Trautman with 14:54 left in the half. Coleman then ran 1 yard for a touchdown, making it 17-0.

Raiders fight back

Las Vegas responded behind rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Matt Gay made a 28-yard field goal, and Mendoza then hit Ashton Jeanty for a 68-yard touchdown down the right side with 2:55 left in the half, cutting the deficit to 17-10.

The Raiders tied it in the third quarter. Mendoza threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to I. Thomas with 5:20 left in the third, making it 17-17.

Coleman takes over

Denver answered right away. Coleman ran 4 yards for a touchdown with 24 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Broncos back in front, 24-17.

He added another early in the fourth. Coleman scored on a 7-yard run with 9:26 left, extending the lead to 31-17.

Las Vegas made it close again. After a replay review, Mendoza's 7-yard pass to Jack Bech was ruled a touchdown, cutting the lead to 31-24 with 4:33 left.

Pick-six seals it

Denver's defense ended the comeback. With 2:00 left, McMillian intercepted Mendoza at the Las Vegas 35 and returned it for a touchdown, making the final 38-24.

By the numbers

Las Vegas outgained Denver 370 yards to 351, but Denver's pass rush made the difference. The Broncos sacked Mendoza five times for 40 yards and hit him 10 times.

Denver ran for 133 yards and three touchdowns on 34 carries. The Broncos held the ball for 33:44, compared with 26:16 for the Raiders.

Mendoza threw for 267 yards and three touchdowns, completing 18 of 37 passes. The Raiders ran for 143 yards, averaging nearly 6 yards a carry.

Nix completed 19 of 35 passes for 225 yards, with a touchdown and an interception.

What's next

Denver plays on the day after Thanksgiving. The Broncos visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday, Nov. 27, at 3 p.m. ET.