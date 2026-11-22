BARCELONA, Spain — La Liga leader Barcelona hosts Villarreal at Camp Nou on Sunday, aiming to stay ahead of Real Madrid in a match that streams and airs around the world.

The match kicks off on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. local time in Barcelona. That is 1 p.m. in the UK, 8 a.m. ET and 5 a.m. PT in the United States, and 6:30 p.m. in India.

How to watch in the United States

The match streams on ESPN+, with Spanish-language coverage on ESPN Deportes. In English, the game is available only on the ESPN app, with no traditional TV channel.

Fans without cable can also watch ESPN Deportes through streaming services. For example, Fubo carries the channel and offers new subscribers a five-day free trial.

How to watch in the UK and Ireland

In the UK, the match airs live on Premier Sports, including its digital platforms.

How to watch in Canada

Canadian viewers can watch on TSN in English and RDS in French, with the match listed on TSN4 and TSN+.

How to watch around the world

Spain: DAZN or Movistar Plus+ Germany, Italy, Portugal and Belgium: DAZN France: DAZN or Disney+ Australia, the Middle East and North Africa: beIN SPORTS India: FanCode Japan: DAZN or U-NEXT South Korea: Coupang Play Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Kickoff times listed by some outlets don't match. Fans should check their local listings before the match.

Barcelona looking to stay on top

Barcelona comes in as the clear favorite. It leads La Liga with 33 points from 12 games and has won 11 of them. Its only loss came against archrival Real Madrid, which is three points behind in second place.

The attack has been the league's best. Hansi Flick's team has scored 48 league goals this season, by far the most in La Liga. Barcelona is also looking for a fourth straight win in all competitions, after a 3-0 win over Aston Villa in its recent run.

Flick sounded upbeat before the match. "We are in a good moment," he told reporters at his pre-match news conference.

Flick was asked about Real Madrid, which has won eight games in a row in all competitions, including the Clásico win over Barcelona last month. He said that defeat is in the past and his focus is on his own team and Sunday's tough test.

He also updated injuries. "Cubarsí will be on the bench," Flick said, explaining that the young center back needs to be looked after. He also said Koundé is doing well.

Barcelona will be without several players. A pre-match preview listed Xavi Espart, Andreas Christensen, Rodri and Roony Bardghji as out.

Villarreal a dangerous visitor

Villarreal is further down the table, but it won't be an easy opponent. The visitors have a record of four wins, three draws and five defeats from their 12 league matches this season, with 15 points. The team went into the November international break after a 2-0 win and is going for a third straight away win.

History favors the home side. Barcelona has won 25 of the previous meetings with Villarreal, while Villarreal has won three and four have ended in draws. Barcelona has scored 127 goals against Villarreal in all.

Analysts still warn against taking Villarreal lightly. Sports Mole noted the team has had some recent success over Barcelona on the road and could make the match uncomfortable for the hosts.

Match officials

Alejandro José Hernández Hernández will referee, with Guillermo Cuadra Fernández on VAR.

What's at stake

The match is the most important fixture of La Liga's 13th round. A Barcelona win would put it three points ahead of Real Madrid again. A Villarreal upset would tighten the title race and give the visitors a boost after an uneven start.