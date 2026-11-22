NEW YORK — Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, and the New York Knicks held on to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 97-96 on Saturday after watching nearly all of a 26-point lead disappear in the second half.

Brunson made 6 of 10 3-pointers and added seven rebounds and five assists. Landry Shamet scored 20 points, also making 6 of 10 from deep. Mikal Bridges added 12 points, and Andre Drummond had seven points and 13 rebounds.

Center Donovan Clingan led Portland with 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds. Deni Avdija had 20 points and nine rebounds. Damian Lillard scored 15 but made just 1 of 9 3-point attempts.

A tale of two halves

The Knicks looked ready to run away with it early. They scored 40 points in the first quarter while holding Portland to 23. They pushed their lead as high as 26 and went to halftime ahead 66-43.

New York's offense then stalled. The Knicks scored 15 points in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth. Portland outscored them 29-15 in the third to cut the lead to 81-72.

The Blazers kept closing in during the fourth quarter and put together a 12-0 run that turned a comfortable Knicks win into a nervous finish. Portland outscored New York 53-31 after halftime but never took the lead in the second half. The Blazers' largest lead of the night was two points, early in the game.

Knicks lean on the 3

New York made 19 of 42 3-point attempts. Brunson and Shamet combined for 12 of them and 50 points. Shamet's shooting off the bench gave the Knicks an important lift, especially during their first-half surge.

Drummond controlled the glass for New York. That mattered in a game where the Knicks' scoring dried up and second chances were valuable.

Portland's comeback falls short

Clingan was the most efficient player on the floor, missing only two shots. Avdija provided steady scoring and rebounding. Jrue Holiday had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, and Sidy Cissoko added 11 points.

Lillard's long-range struggles may have been the difference. On a night decided by one point, his 1-of-9 mark from 3 stood out.

Portland came in after a 124-114 win at Milwaukee on Thursday. New York was coming off a 102-99 win at Minnesota the same night.

By the numbers

Brunson: 30 points, 6-of-10 3PT, 7 rebounds, 5 assists Shamet: 20 points, 6-of-10 3PT Clingan: 22 points, 9-of-11 FG, 13 rebounds Knicks: 19-of-42 from 3 Second-half scoring: Trail Blazers 53, Knicks 31 Quarter scores: Knicks 40-26-15-16; Trail Blazers 23-20-29-24

What it means

New York has now won consecutive close games, edging Minnesota and Portland by a combined four points. But a 26-point lead that nearly vanished will likely get attention in film sessions, particularly the team's 31-point second half.

Portland showed resilience after falling behind badly and nearly stole a road win at Madison Square Garden.

Up next

The Knicks host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.