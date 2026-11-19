Fantasy football managers face one of the toughest lineup weeks of the season in Week 11. Six NFL teams are on bye, a wave of injuries has hit, and the fantasy playoffs are only a few weeks away.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the clear top play of the week. He ranks No. 1 in FantasyPros' expert consensus flex rankings in both PPR and half-PPR scoring, and every expert surveyed placed him first.

Six teams on bye

The Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are all off this week. According to Last Word on Sports, the byes take out 21 fantasy-relevant players.

Among the biggest absences:

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and wide receiver Drake London

Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Packers quarterback Jordan Love, wide receivers Christian Watson and Matthew Golden, and tight end Tucker Kraft

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and running back Kyren Williams

Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

That leaves many managers without several top-12 wide receivers, two top-10 running backs and a top-10 tight end in the same week.

Quarterbacks: Allen, Burrow at the top

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills ranks No. 1 for both FantasyPros analysts Pat Fitzmaurice and Andrew Erickson ahead of a home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Cincinnati's Joe Burrow is a close second and tops FantasyPros' projection-based board, with a projected 26.3 points at Washington. Allen is projected for 24.0.

Rounding out the top tier:

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City, vs. Arizona

Dak Prescott, Dallas, vs. Tennessee

Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville, at the New York Giants

Jayden Daniels, Washington, vs. Cincinnati

Caleb Williams, Chicago, vs. New Orleans

C.J. Stroud, Houston, vs. Indianapolis

Streaming options are in demand. New England's Drake Maye suffered an ankle injury that is feared to be a fracture and could need season-ending surgery. Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield (foot) appears on track to miss Week 11, and the Jets' Geno Smith is dealing with ankle and concussion issues.

Seattle's Sam Darnold (quadriceps) is on bye after missing two games. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said he is "really optimistic" Darnold will return in Week 12.

Running backs: Gibbs, Cook, McCaffrey

Behind Gibbs, who faces Tampa Bay, Buffalo's James Cook III and San Francisco's Christian McCaffrey sit near the top of most boards. Cook is No. 2 in FantasyPros' half-PPR consensus.

Pat Mayo of 4for4 ranks his top five as:

Gibbs Kansas City's Emmett Johnson against Arizona Cook against Miami McCaffrey against Minnesota Carolina's Chuba Hubbard against Baltimore

The biggest running back question is Seattle's Kenneth Walker III and his groin injury, though the Seahawks' bye gives him extra time. Fantasy managers should also watch Jacksonville's Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot). He appeared to come out of the Jaguars' last game without aggravating the injuries.

Wide receivers: Chase and Lamb

Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb lead the receivers and rank second and third overall in PPR consensus flex rankings.

Mayo's top receivers are:

Chase at Washington Lamb vs. Tennessee Minnesota's Justin Jefferson at San Francisco Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Tampa Bay Houston's Nico Collins vs. Indianapolis

Injuries are thinning the position. Minnesota's Jordan Addison is headed for thumb surgery, and Houston's Jayden Higgins is out for the season with a knee injury. Tampa Bay's Mike Evans is dealing with an Achilles issue, and his status remains unclear.

In Denver, Jaylen Waddle is expected to clear the concussion protocol and play against Las Vegas. If he can't, Pat Bryant could become a starter in all leagues, according to CBS Sports.

Tight ends: Bowers concerns, Andrews rising

Las Vegas' Brock Bowers is dealing with what was described as a "significant, but day-to-day" ankle injury. Kansas City's Travis Kelce is also nursing a calf injury.

Byes add to the shortage. Fannin, Kraft, Atlanta's Kyle Pitts, the Rams' Tyler Higbee, New England's Hunter Henry and Seattle's A.J. Barner are all off.

CBS Sports named Baltimore's Mark Andrews the top waiver-wire pickup of the week.

Thursday night kicks things off

Week 11 opens Thursday with the Indianapolis Colts at the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Houston is favored by 10.5 points, and the over/under is 44.5.

Analysts like Houston's Emari Demercado as a volume play. The Colts defense has allowed 29.4 fantasy points per game to running backs over the last three weeks.

Texans tight end Dalton Schultz is a sit. He has one touchdown all season.

"Unless you're extremely desperate, leave Schultz on your bench this week," wrote Nate Polvogt of Last Word on Sports.

Defenses to stream

The Texans defense tops FantasyPros' Week 11 consensus defense rankings against the Colts. The next three are:

Jacksonville at the Giants

Kansas City vs. Arizona

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Waiver-wire help

Managers short on starters have a few options. Yahoo Sports named San Francisco running back Kaelon Black its top overall pickup. It also listed Bryant and Dallas' Ryan Flournoy among the top adds.

CBS Sports highlighted Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward and wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson along with Andrews.

With the fantasy playoffs approaching, Week 11 could decide postseason spots in many leagues. Managers are advised to check injury reports through Sunday morning before locking in lineups.