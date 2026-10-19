LONDON — The Houston Texans took an early 7-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in the NFL's latest international game at Wembley Stadium, with Houston's defense holding firm despite being outgained in the first half.

As of the 7:24 mark of the second quarter, the Texans led 7-0 in the AFC South matchup, which kicked off at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time, or 2:30 p.m. local time in London.

The Jaguars are the designated home team for the game.

How to watch

The game is being broadcast nationally in the United States on NFL Network.

In the Houston area, the game is airing on KTRK, the local ABC affiliate, on Channel 13. In the Jacksonville area, viewers can watch on FOX30.

For streaming, fans can watch through NFL+ on mobile phones and tablets, as well as through services that carry NFL Network, including YouTube TV and DirecTV.

Viewers outside the United States can stream the game through DAZN's NFL Game Pass.

Texans strike first

Houston opened the scoring late in the first quarter. With 5:15 remaining in the opening period, quarterback C.J. Stroud found Foster Moreau on a 6-yard touchdown pass over the middle. Ka'imi Fairbairn added the extra point to put the Texans ahead 7-0.

Stroud was efficient early, completing four of five passes for 54 yards and the touchdown, including a 42-yard completion that set up the score.

Jaguars move the ball but can't score

Despite trailing, Jacksonville has controlled much of the game. The Jaguars had outgained the Texans 173 yards to 74 and held the ball for nearly 16 minutes, compared with less than seven minutes for Houston.

However, the Jaguars have struggled to finish drives. Jacksonville made three trips into the red zone without scoring, and the Texans' defense recorded a stop on fourth down.

The Jaguars also threw an interception, with their passing game completing eight of 17 attempts for 100 yards.

On the ground, Jacksonville has rushed for 73 yards on 15 carries, averaging nearly 5 yards per attempt.

Jacksonville's defense has also played well, forcing two three-and-outs and limiting Houston to 20 rushing yards on six carries.

Division stakes

The game carries significant implications in the AFC South. The Jaguars entered Sunday at 4-1, leading the division, after opening the season with wins over Cleveland, New England and Cincinnati, a loss at Denver and a 19-17 victory over Philadelphia last week.

The Texans arrived in London at 1-4, near the bottom of the division and in need of a win to keep their season from slipping away. Houston is ahead of only the winless Tennessee Titans in the AFC South standings.

A Jacksonville win would strengthen its hold on first place, while a Houston victory would tighten the race and give the Texans a much-needed boost.

Jaguars' London connection

The Jaguars have played more games in London than any other NFL team, a tradition that began in 2013 as part of the team's long-term commitment to building a fan base in Britain. Jacksonville has regularly played at Wembley and has developed a loyal following among British fans.

The NFL has steadily expanded its international schedule in recent years, playing regular-season games in London, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and other countries as it seeks to grow the sport's global audience.

Rematch later this season

The teams will meet again on Dec. 20 in Houston, a game that could also have major implications for the division title race.

What's next

After Sunday's game, the Jaguars return home to face the Indianapolis Colts on Nov. 1, followed by a Thursday night game at Baltimore on Nov. 5.

The Texans will look to build on any momentum from London as they try to climb back into contention in the AFC South.

This is a developing story and will be updated as the game continues.