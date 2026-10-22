Taylor Swift offered a blunt reaction when her husband, Travis Kelce, was woken by a 7:30 a.m. phone call from his brother Jason during a recent visit to Kansas City, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said Wednesday on the brothers' "New Heights" podcast.

As Travis prepared to leave their bedroom to help with a workout, Swift told him, "This is f---ed up," according to Travis's account of the exchange. The moment stemmed from Jason's participation in a fitness challenge known as "Squatober" while staying with the couple.

Travis, 37, recounted receiving the early call while Jason, 38, was visiting. "I get a call at 7:30 in the morning. In my mind, I'm thinking worst-case scenario," Travis said. "I'm like, 'Oh, s---. Is everything okay? Maybe after the run Jason's in the hospital, he blew his knee out or something.' I dunno, I was worst-case scenario, the brain was just waking up. I was like, 'Uhh, you okay?'"

Instead of an emergency, Jason asked for assistance in the weight room. "Jason's like, 'Yeah, can you come spot me?' I was just like, 'No way!'" Travis said, laughing as he told the story. Travis noted that he had an ankle wrap at the time. Jason clarified that he needed a spot for bench press rather than squats.

"I'm like, cool, 'cause I wouldn't be able to save you if it was a f---ing back squat. I'm like, 'Cool, I'll come down,'" Travis continued. As he headed out of the room, he said Swift registered her displeasure with the interruption: "I'm walking out of the room, and Taylor's like, 'This is f---ed up.' And I'm just like, 'Nah, it'll be good. It'll be good!'"

The brothers laughed about the exchange on the Oct. 21 episode of the podcast they co-host. The anecdote arose as they discussed Jason's efforts to continue his daily squat challenge while away from home.

Before the trip, Jason had contacted Travis about the equipment available in the basement. "I knew Jason was doing Squatober," Travis said. "He actually asked me how much weight I have in my basement. I didn't even add it up. I just told him how many weights I had. And he was like, 'Oh, okay, cool, I'll bring some.'" Jason confirmed he flew to Kansas City with two 25-pound plates. Travis described the decision as "Absolutely hilarious, the most meathead thing I think I've ever seen Jason do."

Jason was in Kansas City around the Chiefs' Oct. 18 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The brothers noted that Swift and Jason were both at Arrowhead Stadium for the contest, which the Chiefs won. Jason said he attended a "New Heights" tailgate ahead of the game and described the weekend as "a blast."

The story arrives months after Swift and Travis married July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer has appeared at several Chiefs games this season, including the recent home win over the Chargers.

The early-morning request highlights the close-knit dynamic between the Kelce brothers, who have built a popular podcast around their NFL careers and personal lives. Jason, a former Philadelphia Eagles center, retired after the 2023 season and has remained a frequent presence in Travis's orbit. Their conversations on "New Heights" often mix football analysis with family stories, and the Oct. 21 episode continued that pattern as they recounted the workout-related call.

Travis's willingness to help despite the early hour and his own ankle issue aligns with the brothers' longstanding pattern of supporting each other through training and competition. Jason's decision to travel with extra weight plates to maintain the "Squatober" challenge drew particular amusement from Travis, who framed it as characteristic of his older brother's approach to fitness.

Swift's reported reaction, as relayed by Travis, was the sole comment attributed to her in the podcast discussion. The brothers treated the episode as lighthearted, with laughter punctuating the retelling. No further details about the duration of the spotting session or subsequent interactions that morning were shared on the podcast.

The incident adds to a series of public glimpses into the couple's domestic life since their wedding. Travis has spoken on the podcast about celebrating his birthday with Swift in New York earlier in October, including a meal at Torrisi, while keeping other aspects of their time together private. Swift has continued her schedule of public appearances, including game attendance, amid the Chiefs' season.

Jason's visit and the related workout story also underscore the ongoing integration of family routines into the couple's household. Prior to the trip, the coordination over basement weights illustrated the practical planning involved in Jason maintaining his challenge away from his usual setup. Once in Kansas City, the 7:30 a.m. call shifted from potential concern to a request for assistance that Travis ultimately granted.

The podcast episode, released Wednesday morning, quickly drew attention for the account of Swift's response. Coverage across outlets focused on the confirmed quotes from Travis regarding both the call itself and the reaction as he left the bedroom. The brothers' laughter during the segment framed the moment as one more example of their characteristic banter.

Chiefs travel continues with upcoming road games, while Jason's post-playing career has included broadcasting and the podcast alongside his brother. The "Squatober" challenge, which prompted both the pre-trip weight inquiry and the early call, served as the immediate context for the story Travis shared.

In recounting the sequence, Travis emphasized his initial alarm at the early hour before learning the actual purpose of the call. The clarification that Jason needed help with bench press rather than a back squat allowed Travis to proceed despite his ankle wrap. Swift's comment, delivered as he exited the room, was presented without additional elaboration from either brother beyond the laughter that followed the retelling.

The exchange stands as a specific, self-contained anecdote from the couple's recent time hosting family in Kansas City. It remains grounded in the details Travis provided on the podcast: the timing of the call, the nature of the request, the worst-case scenario he briefly considered, the distinction between bench and squat, and Swift's direct assessment of the interruption.

As the Chiefs move through the remainder of the season and the Kelce brothers continue their weekly podcast, such personal stories have become a regular feature alongside game analysis. Wednesday's episode used the "Squatober" visit and the resulting 7:30 a.m. call to illustrate one recent intersection of family, fitness, and the newly married household.