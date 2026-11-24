LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County judge granted temporary restraining orders on Monday against two men whom Savannah James accused of repeatedly appearing uninvited at the family's properties, according to court documents and an update from TMZ.

The orders protect James, her husband LeBron James, and their three children from William Rahman, 55, and Jaliere McWhite, 22. In filings seeking the orders, Savannah James wrote that "the James family faces imminent danger" and that "family members are now afraid to be in their own home."

The cases involve separate but overlapping patterns of alleged unwanted contact at Los Angeles-area residences. One man is described in the filings as holding a fixed belief that he is a member of the family; the other is said to believe he lives at one of the properties.

Incidents involving Rahman

According to the petition against Rahman, he began directing mail and packages to a James family address in December 2025. Attorneys for the family sent him a cease-and-desist letter on Feb. 23, 2026, after packages were rejected and returned where possible.

The most recent incident cited occurred on Nov. 14, when Rahman arrived by Uber at a family property carrying several pieces of luggage. Security personnel told him to leave, but he refused, the filing states. He told them the property was his home and said he would take legal action to have security removed. Police responded, and officers informed him he was trespassing and could be arrested if he returned.

Savannah James asked the court to keep Rahman at least 200 yards from her, LeBron James, and their children. The filing characterizes his belief that he resides at the property as fixed and delusional.

Incidents involving McWhite

The petition against McWhite describes a series of appearances beginning on Oct. 23. On that date, he appeared in the front driveway of a family residence, said he was related to the family, acted like a child, and stated that he was 14 years old, according to the filing. Police placed him on a mental health hold.

On Nov. 6, McWhite climbed onto an adjacent property, crossed onto James family property, and entered a residence through a front door that relatives had left unlocked as they departed, the filing states. Security footage confirmed he was inside the home. Twelve Los Angeles Police Department officers responded and ordered him out before arresting him on suspicion of felony stalking. He was held on a $150,000 bond at the Van Nuys Regional Jail.

Savannah James wrote that McWhite "holds a fixed delusional belief that he is part of the James family, including that he is the Jameses' son." She noted that he remains in custody but sought a court order in case he is released, writing that his history shows he will likely try to contact or approach the family again.

Court action and family context

TMZ, which first reported the filings, updated its story Monday evening to state that both temporary restraining orders had been granted. Hearings related to the matters had previously been noted for Dec. 11 in some accounts.

LeBron James, a four-time NBA champion now playing for the Philadelphia 76ers after spending years with the Los Angeles Lakers, was not present during the cited incidents. The family has maintained properties in the Los Angeles area. Savannah James sought protection covering herself, her husband, and their children Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

The filings describe a pattern that security personnel, attorneys, and law enforcement had already addressed before the court petitions. Rahman continued contact after the February cease-and-desist letter. McWhite's Nov. 6 entry followed an earlier mental-health intervention. In both petitions, Savannah James linked the incidents to a loss of security inside the family's own residences.

Police responses are documented in the filings. Officers warned Rahman of the consequences of returning and took McWhite into custody after the November entry. No additional charges or further police statements beyond those reflected in the court papers have been publicly detailed in connection with the restraining-order requests.

Broader context of high-profile security concerns

Celebrity and athlete families in Los Angeles have long faced occasional issues with uninvited visitors, ranging from fans to individuals experiencing mental-health crises or fixed delusions. Courts commonly grant temporary restraining orders when filings present evidence of repeated contact, trespassing, or credible fear of harm, pending fuller hearings.

The James family filings emphasize both the delusional content of the men's statements and the practical effects on household safety—unlocked doors during ordinary departures, the arrival of luggage suggesting an intent to stay, and family members' reported reluctance to remain inside their homes. The temporary orders, now granted, bar the named individuals from the protected parties and the relevant properties while the cases proceed.

Neither Rahman nor McWhite has been quoted in public reports responding to the specific allegations in the petitions. Attorneys for Savannah James have not released additional statements beyond the language contained in the court filings.

The temporary orders provide immediate restrictions. Whether they are extended after further proceedings will depend on evidence presented at subsequent hearings and any arguments raised by the respondents. For the James family, the filings and the court's action mark a formal legal response to months of reported unwanted contact at properties that had previously relied on private security and police intervention.