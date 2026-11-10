Stephen A. Smith Ends LeBron James Feud, Says 'I Do Not Hate the Man' and Hopes He Wins Title in Philadelphia

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith says he has put his long-running feud with LeBron James behind him and now hopes the veteran star wins a championship with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Speaking on his show, Smith acknowledged the tension openly. "We all know that I've had my issues with LeBron James and vice versa. I do not hate the man," Smith said.

He said any anger had passed. Smith said he had been angry once but was "thoroughly over that."

'Life is short'

Smith cited his age as a reason to move on. "I'm 59 years old. Life is short," he said, adding that he wishes James nothing but the best.

He then offered a wish Sixers fans will appreciate. "Hopefully, he'll win a championship for Philadelphia," Smith said.

He added that he looks forward to covering James as his career approaches its conclusion.

How the feud began

The rift grew out of Smith's commentary about James' son. The tension started after Smith's comments about Bronny James.

It escalated publicly. After a courtside confrontation, Smith called James "weak" on ESPN and said James had turned down a chance to talk privately. James later said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that Smith was manufacturing drama for attention.

Smith fired back, calling James a "liar," and James mocked him by posting an older video of Smith boxing.

The latest comments do not mean the two will become friends. EssentiallySports noted that Smith's remarks do not necessarily mean he and James will suddenly become close.

Earlier title prediction

Smith had already predicted success for James in Philadelphia. On First Take last month, Smith said he believed the 76ers would win James his fifth NBA championship this season or next.

He did not change his view on the GOAT debate, though. Smith said even another title would not move James past Michael Jordan, calling him "the second-greatest player of all time."

James' move to Philadelphia

James signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers this past summer. The 76ers are off to a strong start, with James scoring a season-high 22 points in a win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday.

James has not publicly responded to Smith's latest comments.