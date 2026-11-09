DETROIT — The Detroit Pistons caught a break when Luka Doncic was ruled out. They still couldn't take advantage.

Austin Reaves scored 43 points as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Pistons 121-116 at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday without Doncic, who was ruled out with lower-back tightness.

Disastrous start

Detroit's problems began immediately. The Lakers outscored the Pistons 38-14 in the first quarter. Detroit trailed by 26 points in the second quarter but was only down 109-104 going into the final minute.

The Pistons rallied with outside shooting, making 19 of 48 3-pointers, but never led.

Reaves torches former suitors

Reaves made 14 of 27 shots and all 11 of his free throws. The Pistons had planned to pick him with the 42nd pick in the draft, but he declined in order to sign as a free agent with the Lakers.

He downplayed his performance afterward. "I was a lucky player tonight," Reaves said.

Ziaire Williams added 17 points, Walker Kessler had 12 points and 16 rebounds, and Quentin Grimes provided 12 points and four assists.

Detroit's bright spots

Daniss Jenkins led Detroit with 31 points, making 8 of 15 3-pointers. Kevin Huerter added 24 points and five blocks. Cade Cunningham had 14 points and eight assists but shot 6 of 15 with four turnovers and five fouls.

Detroit's bench outscored the Lakers' reserves 67-45, but the Pistons committed 28 fouls and sent Los Angeles to the line 33 times.

Up next

The Pistons, now 6-3 after back-to-back losses, host Washington on Monday.