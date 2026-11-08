Curry Scores 41 as Warriors Outlast Magic in Overtime for Seventh Straight Win Despite Franz Wagner's 30

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 41 points on efficient shooting, and the Golden State Warriors pulled away in overtime Saturday night to beat the Orlando Magic 124-119 for their seventh consecutive victory.

Curry made 13 of 19 shots from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range, and went a perfect 10 for 10 at the free-throw line. He added six rebounds and six assists as Golden State improved to 7-3.

The Warriors seemed in control early before Orlando stormed back in the second half to force overtime, and Golden State then outscored the Magic 14-9 in the extra period.

Franz Wagner led Orlando with 30 points and 11 assists, but the Magic fell to 2-7 after shooting just 38.7% from the field.

Fast start, then a collapse

Golden State came out firing. The Warriors scored 31 points in the first quarter, holding Orlando to 19, and led 57-41 at halftime.

The Magic answered with a dominant third quarter. Orlando outscored Golden State 37-20 in the period and turned a 16-point deficit into a one-point lead heading into the fourth, 78-77.

The fourth quarter was tightly contested. The Warriors scored 33 points and the Magic 32, leaving the teams tied 110-110 at the end of regulation.

In overtime, Golden State's offense took over again. The Warriors scored 14 points in the extra five minutes while holding Orlando to nine to secure the win.

Curry's efficiency stands out

Curry was nearly flawless as a scorer. He made 8 of 9 attempts inside the arc and finished with a true shooting percentage close to 88%. The Warriors outscored Orlando by nine points with him on the floor.

Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg added 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting, along with eight rebounds and three blocks, though he committed six turnovers and five fouls. Brandin Podziemski scored 15 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers, and had six rebounds and two steals.

Draymond Green scored only two points but ran the offense, finishing with 13 assists, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Brandon Williams scored nine points off the bench.

As a team, Golden State shot 53.8% from the field and 46.9% from 3-point range, making 15 of 32 attempts. The Warriors finished with 32 assists and 10 blocks.

Magic dominate the glass but can't finish

Orlando kept itself in the game by crashing the boards. The Magic grabbed 23 offensive rebounds and scored 33 second-chance points, compared with just two for Golden State.

Orlando also forced 19 Warriors turnovers and turned them into 26 points, which helped fuel the third-quarter comeback.

But the Magic's shooting held them back. Orlando made 43 of 111 field-goal attempts and 18 of 53 from 3-point range. Golden State made the same number of field goals, 43, on 31 fewer attempts.

Wagner was the bright spot. He made 11 of 21 shots, including three 3-pointers, and went 5 for 5 at the line for his double-double. He also committed six turnovers.

Wendell Carter Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds and went 3 for 3 from 3-point range, though he made only 4 of 9 free throws. Tristan da Silva scored 19 points on 7-of-20 shooting, Jamal Cain had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Anthony Black added 18 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks.

Rookie Jase Richardson struggled, making just 1 of 13 shots.

Warriors' winning streak grows

The victory continues a strong run for Golden State after a slow start. The Warriors lost their first three games of the season, to the Lakers, Memphis and Phoenix, but have won seven in a row since.

The streak includes wins over Denver, Minnesota, the Lakers, the Clippers, Phoenix and Miami, and Saturday's game was their fifth straight win at home.

Orlando's slow start continues. The Magic have lost six of their first eight games and dropped to 2-7.

Key numbers

Golden State turned the ball over 19 times, a figure that let Orlando back into the game in the second half. The Warriors made up for it with efficient shooting and by outscoring the Magic 50-44 in the paint.

The Warriors also held a 42-31 edge in bench points.

Up next

Magic: Continue their road trip as they look to snap out of an early-season slump.

Warriors: Host the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.