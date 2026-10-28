Ja Morant and Deni Avdija each scored 23 points, Damian Lillard hit a clinching 3-pointer and the Portland Trail Blazers stayed unbeaten with a 136-129 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, despite 41 points from Luka Doncic.

Jrue Holiday added 22 points for Portland, which improved to 3-0 under new coach Micah Nori. It is only the franchise's second 3-0 start in the past 15 years. Lillard scored 21 points, including four 3-pointers.

The loss was the Lakers' first of the season, dropping them to 3-1 in a matchup of unbeaten teams.

Doncic carries Lakers

Doncic was brilliant again. He shot 12 of 22 from the field, made six 3-pointers and went 11 of 13 from the free-throw line. He also had nine assists and five rebounds.

He scored 16 points in the first quarter as the Lakers built an early lead and led 38-32 after one. The Slovenian star had scored 52 points at Utah over the weekend, his 10th 50-point game in less than two years with the Lakers.

Austin Reaves added 26 points and seven assists for Los Angeles, shooting 8 of 13 overall and 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 17 points off the bench, including 13 in the first half capped by a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer. Walker Kessler had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Ziaire Williams scored 11.

Blazers' sharp shooting

Portland matched the Lakers' offense with remarkable efficiency. The Trail Blazers shot 59% from the field, made 18 of 36 3-pointers, and missed only 10 shots in the first half.

Five Portland players scored in double figures, and the Blazers' bench outscored the Lakers' reserves 48-33. Portland also dominated the boards, outrebounding Los Angeles 55-35, with Robert Williams III and Donovan Clingan each grabbing 10 rebounds. Williams finished with a double-double, adding 14 points.

Toumani Camara made four of his five 3-point attempts for 12 points.

Fourth-quarter swing

Portland outscored the Lakers 34-30 in the third quarter and pushed ahead by eight points early in the fourth.

Doncic returned from the bench and sparked a Lakers rally. Williams also helped keep Los Angeles within reach.

Lillard and Avdija answered with back-to-back 3-pointers. Morant then hit two midrange jumpers to give Portland a five-point lead.

Lillard sealed the win with his fourth 3-pointer of the night. He struggled at the free-throw line, missing four foul shots, but delivered when it mattered. The Blazers closed the game on a 15-8 run and outscored the Lakers 34-26 in the fourth quarter.

Morant's impact

Morant, in his first season with Portland, was efficient, shooting 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line. Avdija filled the box score with 23 points and nine assists.

Holiday made all six of his 2-point attempts and contributed 22 points, though he was called for a flagrant foul.

The game was physical. The teams combined for seven technical fouls and 54 personal fouls. Portland shot 41 free throws, making 26.

Lakers' defensive concerns

Despite shooting 56% from the field and 17 of 43 from 3-point range, the Lakers could not slow Portland's offense. They committed 15 turnovers, which led to 19 Portland points.

Los Angeles had opened the season with wins over the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz.

Up next

The Lakers face a quick turnaround, visiting the Clippers on Wednesday night. The Trail Blazers host the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday.

The teams meet again on Nov. 6 in Los Angeles.