SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored 31 points, sent Luka Doncic tumbling to the floor with a crossover and then buried a 3-pointer over him, and the Golden State Warriors rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 112-95 on Friday night in an NBA Cup game.

The Warriors became the first team in the past 30 seasons to trail by 25 points and win by at least 17. They are also the first team in the shot-clock era, dating to the 1954-55 season, to trail by at least 23 points after the first quarter and tie the game by halftime.

Curry made 11 of 23 shots, including 8 of 14 from 3-point range, and added six assists and four rebounds. Brandin Podziemski scored 21 points for Golden State, which has won three straight after an 0-3 start to even its record at 3-3.

Doncic led all scorers with 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists, but scored only 16 after a dazzling first quarter. The Lakers fell to 4-2.

Doncic's blistering start

The night opened as a showcase for Doncic, whose rematch with outspoken Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg dominated the buildup to the game.

Lendeborg had sharply criticized Doncic after the teams' first meeting and kept the conversation going in the days before Friday's game. Doncic stayed quiet publicly but answered on the court.

He scored 21 points in the first quarter on 7-of-12 shooting with five 3-pointers, five assists and two steals, as the Lakers raced to a 38-15 lead. When chants of "Luka sucks" broke out at Chase Center, Doncic shushed the crowd.

Los Angeles scored to open the second quarter, stretching its lead to 25. Then, with Doncic resting on the bench, the game turned.

Bench sparks the comeback

Golden State's reserves ignited the rally. Georges Niang and De'Anthony Melton combined for 27 bench points, hitting a string of 3-pointers in the second quarter to pull the Warriors back into the game. The Warriors' bench finished with a 50-7 scoring advantage over the Lakers' reserves.

Curry then took over late in the half. He scored eight points and had three assists during a closing surge, hitting a deep 3 and a difficult layup before setting up Podziemski and Al Horford for 3-pointers.

The Warriors outscored the Lakers 38-15 in the second quarter to pull even at halftime. Curry had 14 points at the break, while Melton added 13.

Draymond Green anchored the defense and finished with nine assists. Golden State assisted on 31 of its 38 field goals.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said such massive swings have become routine in today's NBA, pointing to the league's fast pace and heavy 3-point shooting. He noted he had watched a Utah-Lakers game earlier in the day in which a 19-point first-quarter deficit was erased by halftime.

The ankle-breaker

The signature moment came with about 6½ minutes left in the third quarter.

The Warriors spent much of the second half hunting Doncic on defense, setting screens to force him to switch onto Curry. With Doncic isolated on the left wing, Curry worked through a dribble combination that sent the Lakers star stumbling to the hardwood as the crowd rose.

Curry paused, looked at Doncic, then swished a 3-pointer over him and grabbed his face in celebration. He later told Amazon Prime's postgame crew he "didn't expect it to get that nasty."

Doncic responded with a 3-pointer of his own at the other end, but the momentum had shifted for good.

Curry struck again in the fourth quarter, going back to a fading step-back he famously used against Matthew Dellavedova in the 2015 NBA Finals to bury another 3 over Doncic for his final basket of the night.

Fourth-quarter blowout

Golden State pulled away late with a defensive clampdown, holding Los Angeles to 15 points in the fourth quarter.

The Warriors put together an 18-0 run fueled by Curry, who hit a midrange jumper, a 3-pointer and a technical free throw during the stretch. The Lakers went more than four minutes in the fourth without scoring.

Curry scored eight points in the third quarter and nine in the fourth. He has 75 points over his past two games after torching Minnesota for 44 earlier in the week.

Along the way Friday, Curry passed Dominique Wilkins, who scored 26,668 points, for 18th place on the NBA's career scoring list.

Rough night for Lendeborg

The comeback rescued Lendeborg from what could have been an uncomfortable spotlight.

The rookie, who had been one of Golden State's most effective players through the first five games, picked up two quick fouls and said it sapped his aggressiveness. He finished with six points, one rebound, no assists, five turnovers and six fouls in 24 minutes, and was minus-20 while on the floor.

Lendeborg called it the worst game of his life and credited his teammates for picking him up, saying Curry did his thing. He also said some players on the bench were calling Curry a sicko after the crossover.

Curry said the Warriors would keep supporting the rookie, describing his early career as a trial by fire played out in front of everyone. He said Lendeborg is built for that kind of pressure and that the team will need him in the next game.

Lendeborg has committed 12 turnovers over his past two games.

Lakers search for help

For Los Angeles, the loss underscored a familiar problem. Doncic, who entered the night leading the league at about 36 points per game after scoring 41 and 52 in his previous two outings, got little consistent scoring help after the first quarter. Austin Reaves had 10 points at halftime.

The Lakers' 18 assists were well short of Golden State's 31, and they lost the turnover battle.

The game came amid a week of off-court news for the franchise. Mark Walter and Josh Kushner have finalized terms of a sale of the Lakers at a $12.5 billion valuation, ESPN reported.

Up next

Warriors: Host the LA Clippers on Sunday night.