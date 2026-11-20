The San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills sit at the top of the NFL's playoff picture as the season moves into its second half. At the other end, the winless Los Angeles Chargers and the injury-hit Philadelphia Eagles are already looking toward next year.

That's according to ESPN analytics writer Seth Walder. In his midseason ranking, published Sunday, he placed all 32 teams into eight tiers of playoff hopes, from Super Bowl contenders to teams resting up for 2027.

The tiers draw on ESPN's Football Power Index, betting lines, performance metrics, health status and some instinct. The records and percentages are through Week 10, and the playoff chances come from the FPI.

Tier 1: True Super Bowl contenders

The 49ers (8-1) are the FPI's Super Bowl favorite. They have a 99.7% chance to make the playoffs and a 39.9% chance to reach the Super Bowl. Brock Purdy has played at a high level despite injuries elsewhere on the roster, including to edge rusher Nick Bosa.

The Bills (8-1) lead the AFC. Their playoff chances are better than 99.9%, and they have a 30% chance to reach the Super Bowl. Buffalo's defense ranks only 16th in expected points added (EPA) per play, but its offense remains one of the league's most dangerous.

The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-2) round out the top tier. They have a 99.9% playoff chance and a 22.5% chance to reach the Super Bowl. Jacksonville added safety Jessie Bates III and two defensive tackles at the trade deadline. Walder was critical of the Jordan Davis trade but said the moves made the Jaguars better.

Tier 2: Playoff locks

Kansas City Chiefs (7-2): 99.8% playoff chance. Running back Kenneth Walker III has strengthened the rushing attack, and the defense ranks sixth in EPA per play.

99.8% playoff chance. Running back Kenneth Walker III has strengthened the rushing attack, and the defense ranks sixth in EPA per play. Cincinnati Bengals (7-2): 99.9% playoff chance. Joe Burrow is in the MVP conversation, and the Bengals have an easy schedule the rest of the way.

99.9% playoff chance. Joe Burrow is in the MVP conversation, and the Bengals have an easy schedule the rest of the way. Denver Broncos (7-2): 99.6% playoff chance. Quarterback Bo Nix has underperformed, but a strong defense and a soft remaining schedule are carrying the team.

Kansas City and Denver are in a tight race for the AFC West, with the Broncos holding a slight edge in the FPI's division odds.

Tier 3: Likely in, barring a collapse

The NFC North may be the NFL's toughest division. Four teams have a winning record, and three of them are in this tier.

Minnesota Vikings (7-2): 97% playoff chance. Their chances jumped from 65% to 83% at the time they traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to the FPI. Walder said Brian Flores' defense gives Minnesota real Super Bowl hopes.

97% playoff chance. Their chances jumped from 65% to 83% at the time they traded for quarterback Kirk Cousins, according to the FPI. Walder said Brian Flores' defense gives Minnesota real Super Bowl hopes. Detroit Lions (7-2): 89.4% playoff chance. Detroit's defense ranks 23rd in EPA per play and lost star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a torn ACL.

89.4% playoff chance. Detroit's defense ranks 23rd in EPA per play and lost star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a torn ACL. Chicago Bears (7-2): 84.9% playoff chance. Caleb Williams has improved, and the Bears acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons.

84.9% playoff chance. Caleb Williams has improved, and the Bears acquired defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3): 83.6% playoff chance, helped by a strong running game and run defense, as well as the Baltimore Ravens' struggles.

Tier 4: Leaning yes

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) are a rare case. Despite a losing record, they have a 62.6% chance to make the playoffs, because the FPI gives them a strong chance to win the weak NFC South. That is their only realistic path to the postseason.

The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) have a 47.5% playoff chance, essentially a coin flip. Their defense ranks fourth in EPA per play, but quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled.

Tier 5: On the fringe

This crowded middle tier includes six teams fighting for the final playoff spots:

Cleveland Browns (6-4): 57.4%

57.4% Los Angeles Rams (6-4): 47.1%

47.1% New York Giants (5-3-1): 44.4%

44.4% Dallas Cowboys (4-6): 42.3%

42.3% Green Bay Packers (6-4): 33.3%

33.3% Carolina Panthers (4-5): 31%

The Rams are dealing with injuries to receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The Giants lost quarterback Jaxson Dart for the season. Dallas' defense ranks 30th in EPA per play, so the Cowboys likely need to win the NFC East to get in.

Green Bay was hurt by a slow start and a 30-10 home loss to Minnesota. Carolina leads the NFC South for now, but the FPI still favors Tampa Bay to win the division.

Tier 6: Stranger things have happened

Houston Texans (3-6): 31.2%

31.2% New England Patriots (5-5): 16.5%. Quarterback Drake Maye's ankle injury will be a major factor.

16.5%. Quarterback Drake Maye's ankle injury will be a major factor. Washington Commanders (3-5-1): 13.5%

13.5% Baltimore Ravens (4-5): 7.5%. Their hopes depend on Jacoby Brissett's play and Lamar Jackson's return timeline.

Tier 7: A slight chance

The New Orleans Saints (3-6), Las Vegas Raiders (4-6), Indianapolis Colts (3-7) and Atlanta Falcons (3-7) each have playoff chances of 5.2% or less.

Atlanta traded Bates, signaling a rebuild. Las Vegas traded Cousins and turned to rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Indianapolis fired general manager Chris Ballard.

Tier 8: Rest up for 2027

The final tier includes the Philadelphia Eagles (2-7), whose season was derailed when quarterback Jalen Hurts was lost for the year, along with the New York Jets (2-8), Arizona Cardinals (3-7), Tennessee Titans (1-8), Miami Dolphins (1-8) and the winless Los Angeles Chargers (0-8).

The Chargers' collapse is one of the season's biggest surprises. Walder had expected them to contend, but he called their season a "pure, unmitigated disaster," according to ESPN. Quarterback Justin Herbert ranks last in the league in QBR.

The Jets have some reason for optimism: they own three first-round picks in the 2027 draft, including the Colts' pick.

What's next

The rankings were released before Week 11, so some teams' chances have likely shifted with this week's results. With seven weeks left in the regular season, injuries, quarterback changes and close division races could reshape the playoff picture again before the postseason begins in January.