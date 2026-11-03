ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Lamar Jackson's return to the field lasted one play.

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback injured the thumb on his right throwing hand on the team's first snap Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, and coach Jesse Minter said after the game that the two-time NFL MVP will need surgery and be placed on injured reserve.

The Ravens went on to lose 36-10, their third straight defeat.

One play, then gone

Jackson was making his first appearance in 28 days after missing three games with a left ankle injury.

On his first pass, his right hand collided with Bills pass rusher Gregory Rousseau as he threw. Jackson left the game and later returned to the sideline in the third quarter with his hand in a cast.

The Ravens confirmed after the game that Jackson would require surgery.

Placement on injured reserve means Jackson will miss at least four games. Asked whether the injury could end Jackson's season, Minter said, "potentially, but we'll see where it's at."

Quarterback carousel

The injuries did not stop with Jackson.

Backup Tyler Huntley replaced him but suffered a toe injury in the second quarter after throwing just four passes.

That thrust undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano into action for his NFL debut. Fagnano was also banged up during the game, according to The Baltimore Sun.

With their top two quarterbacks injured, the Ravens struggled to move the ball against Buffalo's defense, managing just 10 points.

Season slipping away

The loss dropped Baltimore to 4-4, last in the AFC North.

The Ravens were 3-1 in games Jackson started this season. Without him, they have struggled, losing back-to-back games to division rivals while he was sidelined with the ankle injury.

Jackson had been playing at a high level when healthy. He led the NFL with 10.1 passing yards per attempt.

What it means

Jackson's injury could force the Ravens to rely more heavily on running back Derrick Henry and the ground game.

Surgery on a quarterback's throwing hand in the middle of the season raises questions about whether Jackson will return this year. Recovery from thumb surgery can vary, and the Ravens have not given a timeline.

Baltimore also faces uncertainty about Huntley's toe injury, leaving the team's quarterback situation in flux.

Injury-plagued stretch

Jackson has dealt with a series of injuries over the past two seasons. In 2025, he missed time with a hamstring injury and was listed on injury reports with knee, ankle and toe issues.

The left ankle injury that sidelined him earlier this season kept him out for nearly a month.

Bills roll on

Buffalo took advantage of Baltimore's misfortune, pulling away for a lopsided victory. The Bills have long been a difficult matchup for Jackson, who suffered a concussion in a playoff loss at Buffalo after the 2020 season.

Short week ahead

The Ravens have little time to regroup. They host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in Week 9.

Baltimore will need to decide quickly who will start at quarterback, depending on Huntley's health. Fagnano could be in line for his first start if Huntley cannot play.

The team may also look to sign or trade for a veteran quarterback to provide depth.

A difficult turn

For a franchise that entered the season with playoff expectations, the injury is a significant blow. Jackson is the centerpiece of Baltimore's offense, and his absence leaves the Ravens facing an uphill climb in a competitive division.

Minter, in his first season as head coach, now must navigate the rest of the season without his star quarterback for at least a month.