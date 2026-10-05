LONDON — The Indianapolis Colts and Washington Commanders meet Sunday morning in London, as the NFL's international series brings an early kickoff to American fans.

Both teams enter the Week 4 matchup at 1-2, making the game an important chance to get back to .500 before returning to the United States.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

Kickoff time

Date: Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026 Time: 9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. BST

9:30 a.m. ET / 6:30 a.m. PT / 2:30 p.m. BST Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

The Commanders are the designated home team for the game.

What channel is Colts vs. Commanders on?

The game airs nationally on NFL Network. Anyone with NFL Network through a cable, satellite or streaming TV package can watch the game.

In the Washington, D.C., market, the game will also be available on local affiliate WUSA 9, according to Yahoo Sports. Fans in Indianapolis should check local listings for possible over-the-air coverage in the Colts' home market.

How to stream Colts vs. Commanders

Fans without cable have several streaming options:

NFL+: Subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app.

Subscribers in the United States can watch the game live on supported phones and tablets through the NFL app. Fubo: The live TV streaming service carries NFL Network and offers a free trial for new subscribers.

The live TV streaming service carries NFL Network and offers a free trial for new subscribers. ESPN Unlimited: NFL Network is available through ESPN's streaming service, which can also be purchased as part of a bundle with FOX One.

NFL Network is available through ESPN's streaming service, which can also be purchased as part of a bundle with FOX One. Other live TV services: Streaming packages that include NFL Network, such as some tiers of Sling TV and YouTube TV, can also be used to watch the game.

Fans should check the specific channel lineups of their streaming services before kickoff.

How to listen on the radio

Washington flagship: WBIG-FM (BIG 100) 100.3 FM

WBIG-FM (BIG 100) 100.3 FM SiriusXM: Channel 194 (Commanders) and Channel 263 (Colts)

Local Colts radio affiliates will also carry the game in Indiana.

Watching outside the United States

Fans in the United Kingdom and other international markets can watch the game through NFL Game Pass on DAZN, which streams NFL games outside the U.S. Local broadcasters in some countries may also carry international series games.

Matchup preview

Both teams are looking to turn around slow starts to the 2026 season.

The Colts' defense has struggled through three games, allowing 91 points, an average of 30.3 per game, which ranks 29th in the NFL, according to Fox Sports. Indianapolis has, however, been able to pressure opposing quarterbacks, recording seven sacks, tied for 12th in the league.

Washington will be looking to improve on its record in international games. The Commanders are 0-2-1 in games played outside the United States.

The game's early kickoff time means players and fans in the U.S. will be adjusting to a different schedule. Teams typically travel to London several days early to adjust to the time difference.

NFL in London

The game is part of the NFL's ongoing international series, which brings regular-season games to cities around the world in an effort to grow the sport's global audience.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, home to the English Premier League soccer club Tottenham Hotspur, was designed with a retractable grass field that sits above an artificial turf surface built specifically for NFL games. The stadium has hosted NFL games regularly since opening in 2019.

London games have become a popular fixture, drawing fans from across Britain and Europe and often selling out quickly.

Other Week 4 games

The London game kicks off a full Sunday of NFL action. Later in the day, games include the Dallas Cowboys against the Houston Texans, the Green Bay Packers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams against the Philadelphia Eagles, all at 1 p.m. ET.

What's next

After returning from London, the Commanders host the New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. ET on FOX. The Colts will also return home to continue their season.

For both teams, a win in London could provide momentum heading into the next stretch of the schedule, while a loss would drop them to 1-3 and add pressure to turn things around.