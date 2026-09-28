LONDON — Big Bang played Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, September 26, on their 20th-anniversary world tour, returning to London 14 years after their European debut and after a decade marked by military service, member departures and legal scandals. The show, the group's only announced UK date, was their first London appearance as a trio of G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.

Fans filled the stadium with glowing yellow crown-shaped light sticks as the opening synth riffs of "Fantastic Baby" rang out, according to the BBC's account of the night. The set drew on the group's history, with "Bang Bang Bang" prompting a chant before the members even walked out, and the 2008 ballad "Haru Haru" producing a stadium-wide singalong. Other hits included "Loser" and "Lies," and the group also performed its latest single, "BiiiG," allkpop reported. The show ran for nearly three hours, according to a review by View of the Arts.

The BBC said the trio reworked classic tracks and remixed songs to accommodate absent members, relying on pyrotechnics, its signature live band and stage presence rather than elaborate staging. The absence of two former members was visible to longtime fans. The group did not directly address its past on stage, but the emotional weight peaked during the finale, "Still Life," as T.O.P's baritone was heard through recorded vocals and a wave of emotion swept through the crowd, the BBC reported. During the encore, G-Dragon appeared moved and said the group never expected its music to leave such an enduring mark 14 years after its London debut.

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The concert's importance goes beyond nostalgia, according to Dr Haekyung Um, a senior lecturer in music at the University of Liverpool. "When it comes to the global market for K-pop, there is no doubt Big Bang made a huge contribution," she said. "Earlier acts were popular within Asian markets, but Big Bang were true international stars. I would call them the Kings of K-pop, just as we call Michael Jackson the King of Pop." She added that "Big Bang's success really was an early signal of how successful a K-pop stadium tour in the West could truly be."

The record supports that view. In 2011, Big Bang became the first K-pop group to win a major Western music award when they took home the newly created Worldwide Act prize at the MTV Europe Music Awards, the BBC noted. When they made their European debut at Wembley Arena in December 2012, a second show was added after the first sold out in under two hours. In 2016, Forbes estimated the group had earned $44 million over the previous year, making them the first K-pop act on its Celebrity 100 list.

Critics say the group also changed how K-pop is made. Before Big Bang, groups were often viewed as heavily manufactured by entertainment agencies, but Big Bang wrote and produced their own songs, shaped their own streetwear image and blended genres from hip-hop and R&B to trot, a traditional Korean folk genre, the BBC reported. The shift helped set the blueprint for self-produced acts such as BTS. Sharon, a fan visiting from Singapore, said the difference was obvious. "They were different because they didn't follow the uniform K-pop cookie-cutter pretty boy phase," she said. "They went harder on their music, a bit more hip-hop. They did what they had to do, and they are the absolute OGs for me."

The group's fan culture also became a model. G-Dragon proposed the handheld yellow crown light stick, known as the Bang Bong, for the fandom called VIPs, setting a template for custom concert merchandise. "Fan engagement and coordinated chants have deep roots in Korean music history," Um said. "But Big Bang helped modernise the physical technology." Outside the stadium, fans traded handmade gifts and photo cards, and volunteer fan groups distributed roughly 35,000 custom-printed banners to be raised in unison during select songs.

The comeback follows difficult years. Members served mandatory military service at different points during the group's hiatus. T.O.P was convicted of marijuana use in 2017 and received a suspended prison sentence while serving his military duty, and he later left the group. Seungri retired from entertainment in 2019 amid the "Burning Sun" scandal, and South Korea's Supreme Court upheld an 18-month prison sentence for him in 2022 on charges including prostitution mediation, overseas gambling and embezzlement, the BBC reported.

For many in the crowd, that perseverance was part of the appeal. Annie, who flew from New York for the show, said the group's story made the music mean more. "Big Bang was my starter," she said. "I love how they move through the obstacles - it gives me hope. After years of hiatus, it's amazing they're coming back. They are the OGs."

The audience also included younger fans. Gemma, who traveled from Edinburgh with her daughter, said she found the group through T.O.P's role in "Squid Game." "I've converted so many of my friends to K-pop now," she said. "It's all about the energy." Kevin, a fan from the Korean diaspora, said the group stood out for owning its identity. "Before, I felt there was a lot of mimicking by Korean artists on what was happening in the West, but here they took full ownership of their unique identity," he said. "It's very rare in K-pop that you have a band around for 20 years, and they definitely played a part in making K-pop mainstream." Um said archival footage on YouTube and TikTok helps explain the pull. "Nostalgia can be built upon something people didn't even experience personally at the time," she said.

The London show is part of the XX: Cosmos World Tour, the group's first large tour in about nine years and first as a trio, which opened with three sold-out concerts at Goyang Stadium in South Korea from August 21 to 23. "BIGBANG is back," G-Dragon told the crowd there, and Taeyang said he would give it everything. "I'm going to use all the energy I have today. I can't leave anything behind," he said, according to allkpop. The group also hinted at more to come. Taeyang joked that "BiiiG alone isn't really big" and that ending with one new song "would be extra small." G-Dragon replied: "You know that once we decide to do something, we do it immediately. It's all already in my head." The tour was scheduled at 33 performances across 19 cities, with more dates expected, allkpop reported.