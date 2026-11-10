NFL Trade Deadline Arrives as Jaguars Go All-In, Colts Shop Jonathan Taylor and Contenders Hunt Final Pieces

NFL teams are making their final moves before Tuesday's trade deadline, with several contenders adding talent and rebuilding clubs looking to cash in veterans.

The 2026 NFL trade deadline arrives at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 10. For the third straight year, the deadline comes after Week 9.

After the deadline, players can generally only be added through free agency, waivers or practice-squad signings until the offseason.

Jaguars load up on defense

Jacksonville has been the most aggressive team. On Monday, the Jaguars traded for safety Jessie Bates III, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

The moves fill a pressing need. At 6-2, the Jaguars needed help at defensive tackle, with DaVon Hamilton likely out for the season after tearing his quad. The team was reportedly looking to be "additive, not subtractive" at the deadline.

Colts selling

Indianapolis has become a clear seller. The Colts moved Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner at the end of October, a midseason tear-down after firing general manager Chris Ballard.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor is the biggest name in play. The Colts are expected to take the best offer they get for Taylor. Bleacher Report predicted Taylor would be traded at the deadline. Taylor has not requested a trade.

The Colts may move more players. Indianapolis has told teams it wants more than a fourth-round pick for wide receiver Josh Downs.

Big deals already done

Several blockbusters were completed before deadline week. The Chicago Bears sent two first-round picks to Tennessee for Jeffery Simmons, while the Texans acquired wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Other notable deals sent J.J. McCarthy to the Giants, Jacoby Brissett to the Ravens and Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys. The Lions also added safety help with Andre Cisco.

Teams standing pat

Not every team plans to sell. The Jets have reportedly rebuffed trade interest in wide receiver Garrett Wilson. The Steelers are not looking to make a big splash, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Some stars have weighed in. Ravens running back Derrick Henry said he is not thinking about changing teams, expressing a desire to help Baltimore improve after a fourth straight loss.

Names to watch

Arizona safety Budda Baker's name has surfaced in rumors, and Jacksonville receiver Brian Thomas frequently comes up as well.

What's next

Contenders have until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to finalize moves. The deals made now could shape the playoff race.