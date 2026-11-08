Devon Dampier Accounts for Four Touchdowns as No. 3 Utah Beats No. 9 BYU 28-20 in First Top-10 Holy War

SALT LAKE CITY — Devon Dampier carried Utah to a historic rivalry win. Dampier had a hand in all four Utah touchdowns, and the Utes intercepted Bear Bachmeier four times to beat BYU 28-20 on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium in the first Holy War between two top-10 teams.

The win was Utah's first over its in-state rivals since 2019 and pushed the Utes to 9-0.

Dampier's big day

Dampier threw for 177 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 87 yards and two more scores, and added a 29-yard catch on fourth down. ESPN said he put the Utes "on his back."

Momentum swings

Utah started fast. Dampier scored on a 22-yard run, then found Braden Pegan for a 46-yard touchdown to make it 14-0.

BYU then took over. The Cougars scored 20 straight points to take a 20-14 lead.

But Utah's defense shut BYU out in the second half. Dampier hit Pegan for a second touchdown late in the third quarter to make it 21-20. Early in the fourth quarter, Dampier added a 3-yard run, his fourth touchdown.

Defense seals it

With under five minutes left, Bachmeier threw a crucial red-zone interception. BYU got the ball back in the final seconds, but his heave to the end zone was intercepted again, his fourth of the game.

The game featured six turnovers in total.