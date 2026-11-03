DETROIT — Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell remained in a hospital Monday after being strapped to a backboard and carted off the field with a neck injury during the team's 19-15 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

The All-Pro linebacker was breathing and alert when he was taken off the field, Lions coach Dan Campbell said, according to The Detroit News.

The Lions said in a statement Sunday night that Campbell was "resting and will remain in a local hospital tonight" for continued evaluation and monitoring. The team said it would provide further updates as they became available.

Dan Campbell was scheduled to speak with reporters Monday afternoon.

A frightening scene

The injury happened on the first play of the fourth quarter at Ford Field. Campbell and teammate Eric O'Neill combined to tackle Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson, a former Lions player, with 14:48 remaining.

Campbell appeared to be bent awkwardly backward on the play and went limp. He lay face down on the turf without moving.

Medical staff tended to him for about 10 minutes before placing him on a backboard and loading him onto a cart.

Detroit's entire team and most of the coaching staff gathered around the cart before it took Campbell off the field. Several players were visibly emotional, and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, a fellow defensive captain, appeared to be crying. Vikings players knelt on the field.

The Lions said Campbell was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.

'Being taken care of'

After the game, Dan Campbell said the linebacker was being taken care of but had no further information on his condition.

The coach later led a prayer for Campbell in the locker room, according to reports.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell began his postgame news conference by talking about Campbell's injury.

The Lions also provided an update on linebacker Jimmy Rolder, who was involved in a collision with Campbell during the game.

Lions rally for win

After the injury break, the Lions' defense responded immediately. On the first snap after play resumed, Hutchinson pressured Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray into an incomplete pass.

Detroit held on for a four-point win, improving to 5-2.

Heart of the defense

Campbell, 26, is one of the most important players on Detroit's defense. He entered Sunday's game leading the team with 54 tackles and had three more against the Vikings before the injury.

Last season, he was named a first-team All-Pro after recording a career-high 176 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles. He became the first NFL player in seven years to have at least 150 tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles in a season.

Earlier this year, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard described the unit as "Jack Campbell's defense," saying everything goes through him.

The Lions selected Campbell with the 18th overall pick in the 2023 draft out of Iowa. In May, after declining his fifth-year option, the team signed him to a four-year, $81 million contract extension that runs through the 2030 season.

What's next

The Lions have not disclosed the severity of Campbell's injury, the results of his evaluation or a timeline for his return.

Losing Campbell for an extended period would be a major blow to Detroit's defense as the team pushes for a return to the playoffs after missing them last season.

The Lions have been mentioned as a potential buyer ahead of the trade deadline, and Campbell's status could affect whether the team pursues help at linebacker.