MINNEAPOLIS — The Buffalo Bills' defense smothered the Minnesota Vikings, and Josh Allen and James Cook supplied enough offense as Buffalo won 23-6 on "Monday Night Football."

The Bills improved to 7-1 with their third straight win. Minnesota did not score a touchdown.

Defense dominates

Buffalo's defense controlled the game from start to finish. The Vikings managed just 178 total yards and nine first downs, completing 14 of 32 passes for 139 yards with two interceptions. Minnesota also lost a fumble, giving the Bills three takeaways.

The Bills also stopped Minnesota twice on fourth down and forced four three-and-outs.

Time of possession

Buffalo kept the ball away from Minnesota's offense. The Bills held possession for 42 minutes, 32 seconds, compared with 17:28 for the Vikings, and ran 79 plays to Minnesota's 46.

Buffalo leaned on the run, carrying 44 times for 134 yards.

How it unfolded

The game was close early. Tyler Bass opened the scoring with a 39-yard field goal in the first quarter, and Minnesota's Will Reichard answered with a 43-yarder in the second.

Buffalo then took the lead before halftime. Allen threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Latu with 53 seconds left in the half. Reichard hit a 53-yard field goal just before the break to cut the lead to 10-6.

The Bills pulled away in the second half. Bass kicked a 25-yard field goal in the third quarter, and Cook ran in from 5 yards out with 6:21 left in the game. Bass added a 52-yarder to seal it.

Allen efficient

Allen completed 21 of 31 passes for 234 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He was sacked four times as Minnesota's pass rush generated 11 quarterback hits.

Vikings' quarterback questions

The loss deepens uncertainty for Minnesota at quarterback. NFL insider James Palmer reported that the game could influence the Vikings' decisions on their quarterback situation ahead of the trade deadline. The Vikings had already traded J.J. McCarthy to the Giants.

Minnesota's passer rating for the night was 30.6.

Bills rolling

Buffalo's only loss came in Week 4 against New England. Since then, the Bills have beaten the Rams, Raiders, Ravens and now the Vikings.

Up next

Bills: Visit the New York Jets on Sunday.

Vikings: Look to regroup after a lopsided home loss.