SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame got the signature win it needed. CJ Carr threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 11 Notre Dame avenged its most damaging loss from last season by building a 21-point lead and holding on to beat No. 1 Miami 31-24 on Saturday night.

The win sent fans rushing onto the field at Notre Dame Stadium. It was the Irish's first win over a No. 1 team since 2020.

Miami had been unbeaten before Saturday. Notre Dame improved to 8-1.

Fast start

Notre Dame controlled the first half. The Irish led 17-3 at halftime and extended the lead early in the third quarter.

A special teams play set up the next score. After the Irish held Miami scoreless on its opening drive of the second half, Jordan Faison returned the ensuing punt 56 yards. Three plays later, Carr connected with Micah Gilbert for a 20-yard touchdown, their second of the game.

Miami fights back

The Hurricanes refused to fold. Miami scored twice in three minutes midway through the third quarter. Quarterback Darian Mensah, a Heisman contender, threw a 6-yard touchdown to Barkate to cut the deficit to 24-17.

Notre Dame answered with a bold call. Facing fourth-and-3, Carr flipped the ball to Nolan James Jr. for a 36-yard gain, and James punched it in from the 1 to make it 31-17.

Miami scored again to make it a one-score game. The Hurricanes cut it to 31-24 with 9:53 to play.

Talich's game-saving play

The Irish nearly let it slip. Spencer Porath missed a 53-yard field goal, giving Miami another chance. The Hurricanes drove down the field and nearly scored a game-tying touchdown on fourth down, but Luke Talich knocked the ball away from Elija Lofton.

Talich, a former walk-on, also had an interception and six tackles.

Freeman's reaction

"I'm happy for this university," Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman told NBC Sports.

Playoff implications

The stakes were enormous for the Irish. A second loss would likely have kept Notre Dame out of the College Football Playoff for a second straight year.

Notre Dame hosts Boston College next Saturday.