Powerball Winning Numbers for Nov. 9, 2026: Did Anyone Win the $30 Million Jackpot? Mega Millions Hits $529M

NEW YORK — The Powerball numbers are in for Monday night's drawing, the latest chance for players to win a jackpot that reset after a massive $847 million prize was claimed last week.

The winning numbers for Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, were 13, 34, 41, 45 and 48, with a red Powerball of 25. The Power Play multiplier was 2X.

Monday's jackpot was an estimated $30 million, with a cash option of $12.9 million, according to Powerball.com.

Whether any ticket matched all six numbers had not been announced as of late Monday. Players should check their tickets through their state lottery or at Powerball.com.

Next drawing

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday, Nov. 11. Drawings take place three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, at about 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Drawings are broadcast live from the Powerball draw studio in Florida and streamed on Powerball.com.

Jackpot reset after big win

The modest jackpot reflects a reset after last week's huge payout. One ticket sold in New Jersey matched all of the numbers to win an $847 million jackpot in the Nov. 4 drawing. The jackpot then reset to $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday.

Monday's $30 million estimate indicates that no ticket won the jackpot in Saturday's drawing.

The New Jersey prize was one of the biggest of the year. It was the second-largest Powerball jackpot of 2026, coming just months after a player in Illinois won a $1.040 billion jackpot on Aug. 12.

How to win a prize

Players do not need to match every number to win something. Matching only the red Powerball wins $4, and so does a ticket that matches one white ball plus the Powerball. Matching two white balls without the Powerball does not win a prize.

Players choose five white-ball numbers from 1 to 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 to 26.

Ticket costs and options

A single Powerball ticket costs $2. For an extra $1, players can add the Power Play to multiply non-jackpot prizes. The Double Play option, also $1, gives players a second chance to win a $10 million top prize using the same numbers in a separate drawing.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah do not participate.

Long odds

The chances of hitting the jackpot remain slim. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338.

Mega Millions climbs

Players looking for a bigger prize can turn to Mega Millions, where the jackpot keeps growing. The jackpot for Tuesday's drawing is an estimated $529 million, with a cash option of $224.2 million, according to MegaMillions.com.

The prize grew after no ticket matched all six numbers in Friday's drawing. Friday's winning numbers were 27, 34, 44, 53 and 64, with a Mega Ball of 1.

2026 Powerball jackpot winners

According to Powerball.com, jackpots have been won this year in North Carolina ($209.3 million, Jan. 21), Arkansas ($250.8 million, March 2), Delaware ($230.8 million, April 6), Indiana and Kansas ($143.4 million, April 30), Florida and Texas ($20 million, May 2), Illinois ($1.04 billion, Aug. 12) and New Jersey ($847 million, Nov. 4).

Record jackpots

The largest jackpot in Powerball history is $2.04 billion, won by a single ticket in California on Nov. 7, 2022. The second-largest is a $1.817 billion prize won in Arkansas on Dec. 24, 2025.

NFL-themed game

Powerball also offers a football-themed game. Powerball Xs & Os, played in 24 states, holds drawings at 10 p.m. ET every Sunday for a rolling jackpot. Players pick eight NFL team logos, and tickets cost $5 each.

What winners should do

Anyone who believes they hold a winning ticket should sign the back, store it in a safe place and contact their state lottery. Experts often recommend consulting a lawyer and financial adviser before claiming a large prize.