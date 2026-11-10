Private Jet Strikes and Kills Alligator During Takeoff on South Carolina Runway, Diverts to Charleston Safely

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A private jet carrying five people struck and killed an alligator while taking off from a small airport near Charleston, prompting the pilots to divert to a larger airport over fears the plane's landing gear had been damaged, according to a police report.

The aircraft landed safely at Charleston International Airport on Friday night, and no injuries were reported, according to a report obtained by WCIV-TV.

The strike

The incident happened as the jet departed Johns Island Airport, a general aviation field southwest of Charleston. The plane, an Embraer Phenom 300 registered out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, struck the alligator while taking off from runway 27, the report said.

Three passengers and two pilots were on board.

Officers with the Charleston Airport Police Department were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 6, according to the report.

Precautionary diversion

After the collision, the pilots became concerned that the landing gear might have been damaged. Rather than return to Johns Island, they diverted to Charleston International Airport, the region's main commercial airport, which has longer runways and full emergency services.

The jet was met on arrival by the Air Force Base Fire Department, according to the report. Charleston International shares its runways with Joint Base Charleston.

The landing went smoothly. The plane taxied to Atlantic Aviation, a private aviation services company at the airport, where the crew and passengers got off.

Officers documented that they observed no visible damage to the aircraft.

Clearing the runway

Back at Johns Island, wildlife control and airport operations staff responded to remove the alligator's carcass from the runway, officers were told.

It was not immediately clear how large the alligator was or how it came to be on the runway.

Alligators and airports

Alligators are common across South Carolina's Lowcountry, which is dotted with marshes, ponds and tidal creeks. Johns Island, a largely rural sea island, is surrounded by wetlands that provide prime habitat for the reptiles.

The animals sometimes wander onto roads, golf courses and airfields, especially in warm weather, when they are more active. Airports in Southern states such as South Carolina and Florida have occasionally had to close runways or delay flights to remove alligators.

Wildlife strikes and aviation safety

Wildlife strikes are a well-known hazard in aviation. Most involve birds, but collisions with land animals such as deer, coyotes and alligators also occur during takeoffs and landings.

The Federal Aviation Administration tracks wildlife strikes nationwide and requires many airports to maintain wildlife hazard management programs. Those efforts can include fencing, habitat changes and teams that patrol runways to keep animals away from aircraft.

Pilots are trained to take precautions after any strike that could damage critical systems such as landing gear, engines or control surfaces. Diverting to an airport with emergency crews standing by, as the pilots did in this case, is a standard safety practice when damage is suspected.

About the aircraft

The Embraer Phenom 300 is a popular light business jet built by Brazilian manufacturer Embraer. It is widely used by private owners and charter operators and typically seats up to about 10 passengers, depending on configuration.

No injuries

Despite the unusual collision, everyone on board walked away unharmed, and the aircraft showed no visible damage. The report did not indicate whether the plane would undergo further inspection or whether federal aviation authorities would investigate.

It was not immediately clear who owned the jet or who was on board.