TUCSON, Ariz. — More than nine months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her Arizona home, investigators have still not named a suspect. The case remains active, with authorities focusing on DNA evidence and continuing to ask the public for tips.

With no main suspect or person of interest named, authorities said they investigated a new possible ransom note tied to the 84-year-old's disappearance and found it not credible.

The disappearance

Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen at her home in the Catalina Foothills on the evening of Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. Responding deputies found her phone and other essential belongings still inside the home.

Authorities believe she was abducted against her will. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said investigators believe she was taken by force, ruling out a dementia-related disappearance.

DNA work continues

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI remain involved, with DNA analysis a major part of the investigation and the task force working with laboratory partners across the country.

The FBI has been analyzing mixed DNA found at the home, and a $1.2 million reward is being offered for information leading to her recovery.

The sheriff's department renewed its appeal. "We want to remind the public that no tip is too small," the department said, urging anyone with information to call 88-CRIME or 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Ransom notes

A note reportedly sent on Feb. 6 claimed Guthrie died shortly after her kidnapping. Savannah Guthrie has said she believes the two early notes are most likely real. The sheriff's department released their full text in the summer, hoping someone would recognize the writer's style.

Other leads have not panned out. Human remains found 15 miles from Guthrie's home showed no indication of a connection to the investigation.

Profiler's theory

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente suggested on a Nov. 5 Fox News podcast that the abductor may have interacted with the family, urging them to review past communications. He said "it could have been somebody who came to work on Nancy's home."

Family's plea

Savannah Guthrie marked nine months since the abduction with an emotional message on Instagram. She wrote that her family is struggling, saying "we ache for her, we cry out for answers, we cannot move forward."