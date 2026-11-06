TUCSON, Ariz. — One year ago, "Today" co-host Savannah Guthrie brought the NBC morning show to her hometown, sharing a meal and a toast with her mother on national television. Less than three months later, Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home. She has not been found.

The segment, which aired Nov. 5, 2025, has taken on painful new meaning as the investigation into her disappearance nears its 10th month with no arrests and no publicly identified suspects. As of Nov. 5, 2026, it had been 277 days since Nancy Guthrie disappeared.

A homecoming captured on camera

The visit was filmed weeks before it aired. The pre-recorded segment, shot Oct. 17, 2025, captured one of the last times Savannah Guthrie saw her mother.

It launched a new feature on the program. The segment was part of the show's debut "Homecoming Today" series, in which Guthrie took viewers to some of her favorite places in Tucson, including El Charro, described as America's oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant.

There, she shared a meal with her sister, Annie Guthrie, and their mother.

Nancy Guthrie spoke warmly about the city her family has called home since the 1970s, describing its quality of life as laid back and gentle. "It's so wonderful," she said, adding that she liked to watch the javelina eat her plants.

Savannah Guthrie then raised a glass. "The best thing about Tucson is coming home and seeing you guys," she said.

Back in the studio, her "Today" co-hosts joined in another toast, with Jenna Bush Hager dedicating it "to Nancy."

The disappearance

The family's world changed in early 2026. Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Jan. 31 and was reported missing in the early hours of Feb. 1, and authorities believe she was abducted against her will.

The case quickly became a criminal investigation. Despite extensive search efforts, no trace of Guthrie was found, and on Feb. 2 authorities announced the case had shifted from a search operation to a criminal investigation. The FBI joined the investigation to provide additional resources.

Early evidence offered few answers. Investigators released doorbell camera footage showing a masked individual tampering with the device outside Nancy Guthrie's residence, but the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have not identified any suspects or made any arrests.

Ransom notes

The family received disturbing messages early in the case. The first ransom note demanded $4 million in bitcoin for Nancy Guthrie's release, while a later note claimed she had died shortly after being taken.

The credibility of the notes has been a point of contention. Savannah Guthrie has said she believes the two early notes are most likely real. Most recently, a new note was dismissed. Authorities ruled out a new ransom note as not credible.

DNA focus

Investigators are now concentrating on forensic evidence. In a statement posted Oct. 30, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the Nancy Guthrie Task Force "continues to work with our labs in hopes of furthering our DNA analysis in this investigation."

That work has taken investigators out of state. In late October, the sheriff's department said task force members traveled to Florida to consult with laboratory scientists about advanced DNA analysis techniques.

Experts caution that forensic leads may take time to produce results. A former FBI agent told Men's Journal there is a chance the DNA is mixed, which could complicate matters, but said it may still contain viable evidence. "It doesn't necessarily mean it's going to be probative," he said.

The investigation has also faced criticism. Former FBI profiler Jim Clemente has scrutinized what he described as mishandled blood spatter evidence at the crime scene.

Other leads have not panned out. In August, the sheriff's department announced human remains had been found in the Tucson desert, 15 miles from where Nancy Guthrie was believed to have been abducted, but authorities said there was no indication they were connected to the investigation.

A family's plea

Savannah Guthrie has kept her mother's case in the public eye. She issued a new public appeal for information on Nov. 1, marking nine months since the disappearance.

She has offered a significant reward. Savannah Guthrie has offered $1 million for information leading to her mother's recovery.

Her former colleagues say the case weighs heavily on them. "Dateline" correspondent Josh Mankiewicz called it "heartbreaking," while Blayne Alexander, who worked alongside Savannah Guthrie at "Today" and NBC News for years, said it still makes her "sick to my stomach."

How to help

The Guthrie family has urged anyone with information about Nancy's disappearance to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

A year after the toast on national television, the anniversary is a reminder of how much has changed for the family, and of how many questions remain unanswered.