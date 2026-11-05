TUCSON, Ariz. — Nine months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Arizona home, authorities say they are pursuing new forensic approaches in a case that has gripped the nation but has yet to produce a suspect.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said Friday it continues to work with the Nancy Guthrie Task Force on DNA analysis in an effort to advance the case. The department said investigators traveled to Florida earlier this month to meet with lab scientists to explore what more could be done.

The agency reminded the public that no tip is too small, saying even the smallest piece of information could be critical.

The disappearance

Guthrie, the mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since early February. The 84-year-old was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. Jan. 31 after a relative dropped her off at her home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson.

Authorities quickly concluded she had been taken. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters in the days afterward, "She did not leave on her own. We know that."

Authorities have struggled to identify a suspect or person of interest despite a masked man appearing on Guthrie's Ring doorbell camera. The sheriff has said Guthrie's family members have been cleared as suspects.

Ransom notes

Ransom notes have been a central and confusing thread in the case. The first, sent Feb. 2, reported that Guthrie was unharmed and demanded $4 million in cryptocurrency for her release, while the second, sent Feb. 6, said she had died shortly after she was kidnapped.

Authorities released the notes in late July, noting they were written with a unique writing style and asking anyone who recognizes the patterns to contact investigators.

A third note surfaced later. Authorities said they investigated a new possible ransom note tied to the disappearance and found it not to be credible.

Other developments

Investigators have pursued multiple avenues. CBS News reported investigators have turned to genetic genealogy, and the FBI has been in contact with the Mexican government and Mexican law enforcement regarding the case.

A discovery in September raised fears but was not linked to the case. Human remains found in a desert about 15 miles from Guthrie's home showed no indication of being connected to the investigation, the sheriff's department said.

Critics have questioned the early handling of the case. The Wall Street Journal has reported on what it described as crucial missteps made by authorities in the days following the disappearance.

Family's plea

Savannah Guthrie has continued to appeal publicly for help. As the search enters its tenth month, she has shared a new plea asking the public for information, saying the family aches for her mother.

The case has drawn enormous attention but few answers. Veteran "Dateline" correspondent Josh Mankiewicz said that even with enormous publicity, "it still doesn't make a difference" in some cases.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or, to remain anonymous, 520-88-CRIME.