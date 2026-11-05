Genesis Minerals Shares Jump Nearly 15% as Gold Rebounds and Vault Merger Vote Looms for Australian Producer

Shares of Genesis Minerals Ltd. rose almost 15% on Thursday as a sharp rebound in gold prices lifted Australian mining stocks, with investors also eyeing next week's shareholder vote on the company's planned merger with Vault Minerals.

Genesis shares gained 94 cents, or 14.8%, to close at A$7.29, after trading between A$6.88 and A$7.34. About 11.4 million shares changed hands, and the gain pushed the company's market value to about A$8.6 billion.

Gold and miners rally

The move came as resource stocks surged across the market. The ASX 200 materials sector logged its best day since April 2025, rising 5.59%.

Bullion prices rose sharply overnight. Spot gold rose 2.72% to US$4,036.49 an ounce as the U.S. dollar weakened following the Democratic midterm victories.

The company did not release new price-sensitive information on Thursday.

Vault merger nears decisive vote

Genesis is on the cusp of a transformative deal. Vault shareholders will vote on the merger at 9:30 a.m. Western Australian time on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with the second court date expected on Monday, Nov. 16.

The terms combine cash and shares. Vault shareholders will receive 0.7629 Genesis shares and 47.5 cents in cash for each Vault share.

The deal has independent backing. An independent expert's report from BDO Corporate Finance Australia concluded the deal is in the best interests of Vault shareholders in the absence of a superior offer, and the Vault board unanimously recommended voting in favor.

The combined company would be among Australia's biggest gold miners. The merged entity is expected to produce more than 600,000 ounces of gold a year, effectively doubling Genesis's standalone fiscal 2026 output of 285,402 ounces.

Record results

Genesis enters the merger from a position of financial strength. The company reported fiscal 2026 EBITDA of A$952.4 million, up 110%, while underlying net profit after tax rose 147% to A$546.9 million. Genesis declared a maiden fully franked dividend of 5 cents a share.

Higher prices and output both drove the gains. Sales revenue increased 89% to A$1,742.4 million, gold production rose 33% to 285,402 ounces and the average realized gold price rose 36% to A$6,009 per ounce.

The balance sheet is also solid. Cash and equivalents rose 81% to A$520.1 million.

Growth projects

Genesis has been expanding its production base in Western Australia's Leonora region. Open pit mining has commenced at the fast-tracked Tower Hill development project, and the company completed its A$639 million acquisition of Magnetic Resources.

Analysts and outlook

The shares have recovered strongly from a weak patch earlier this year. In July, Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage with a Buy rating and an A$7.80 price target, when the stock was trading at A$5.52.

The stock is up nearly 29% over the past year. Investors will next focus on the outcome of the Nov. 11 Vault vote, final court approval, and integration of the two businesses. Other key catalysts include the release of a strategic plan in the first half of 2027, Australian dollar gold price movements and development progress at Tower Hill and Ulysses.