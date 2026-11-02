SAN FRANCISCO — Elon Musk said the cost of running xAI's Grok Bot had become too high relative to the money it brings in, offering an explanation after paying subscribers complained they were hitting weekly usage limits much sooner than expected.

"The cost of serving Grok Bot was unsustainably high relative to revenue," Musk wrote Sunday on X, his social media platform.

He was responding to a user who asked whether xAI would reset Grok Bot's weekly usage allowance, saying many subscribers had run out of usage unusually quickly that week.

Users hit limits early

The complaints began after one user posted that his Grok Bot usage had reached 100% with four days left before the weekly reset, something he said normally did not happen.

Other subscribers reported similar experiences. One user said displayed usage jumped from 44% to 87% within 24 minutes and that limits appeared to have been roughly cut in half.

Musk did not disclose figures for Grok Bot's operating costs or revenue. He also did not say whether usage limits would be changed or whether affected subscribers would get a reset.

His use of the past tense led some observers to conclude that the tighter limits users saw were a deliberate move to bring costs in line with revenue, rather than a technical glitch.

Grok's official account attributed the changes to adjusted allocations because of high serving costs. It also described a separate, resolved problem with its billing and usage dashboard that had temporarily shown inaccurate high readings for many users without affecting actual metering.

An expensive kind of AI

Grok Bot is xAI's agentic assistant, launched in August 2026. Unlike a conventional chatbot that answers one question at a time, it can carry out multi-step tasks and keep working in the background, which requires far more computing power.

The service has grown quickly, reaching about 800,000 paid weekly users, according to Startup Fortune.

Grok Bot is available through paid subscription plans that start at $30 a month, with higher tiers at $100 and $200 offering larger usage pools. It is also offered through Cursor plans. Its usage allowance is separate from subscribers' other Grok usage limits.

Users suggest alternatives

Some users proposed solutions. Investor Martin Casado asked Musk whether a cheaper model could offer a downgraded service, noting that much of his usage was basic.

Others asked for clearer indicators showing how much weekly usage each task consumes.

A broader industry problem

Musk's comment highlights a challenge facing the entire AI industry: the high cost of inference, the computing needed to run AI models for users.

AI companies have been spending heavily on data centers and chips while trying to build profitable subscription businesses. Agentic products, which perform extended tasks, are especially costly to operate.

Musk has acknowledged the expense before. Earlier this year, he floated adding advertisements inside Grok's answers to help pay for what he called "those expensive GPUs."

The comments come amid growing investor concern about AI spending. Tech giants including Alphabet and Amazon have recently reported heavy capital spending that has pushed free cash flow lower, raising questions about when AI investments will pay off.

What's next

xAI has not announced any pricing changes, new usage caps or resets for affected subscribers. For now, Musk's brief reply on X is the main explanation users have received.

How xAI balances user demand with the cost of serving its most powerful product could offer a preview of how AI companies price agentic tools as they move from experimentation to mainstream use.