Surface Laptop Ultra Review : 10 Things to Know About Microsoft's $2,599 RTX Spark Laptop Before You Buy It

REDMOND, Wash. — Microsoft's most powerful laptop yet goes on sale Friday, and early reviews suggest the Surface Laptop Ultra is both a technical showcase and a puzzle.

The 15-inch machine is the first Surface laptop built on Nvidia silicon, powered by the new RTX Spark chip that combines Arm-based processor cores with a Blackwell graphics processor and up to 128 gigabytes of shared memory. Reviewers have praised its design, display and ability to run large artificial intelligence models locally, while questioning whether Windows and everyday software are ready to take full advantage of the hardware.

One review published this week went so far as to argue that Microsoft's RTX Spark laptop squanders its best feature, reflecting a broader theme in early coverage: the hardware is ahead of the software.

Here are 10 things to know about the Surface Laptop Ultra.

1. It ships today, starting at $2,599

Microsoft opened preorders for the Surface Laptop Ultra at a company event in San Francisco on Oct. 7, with shipping beginning Oct. 16.

The base model, with 24 gigabytes of memory and a 512-gigabyte solid-state drive, costs $2,599.99. The top configuration, with 128 gigabytes of memory and a 1-terabyte drive, costs $5,899.99.

That starting price undercuts Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro, which begins at $2,999, according to MacRumors. Microsoft is also offering MacBook owners up to $1,000 back when they trade in an eligible MacBook toward a Surface Laptop Ultra.

Demand for high-end configurations appears strong. Tom's Hardware reported that lead times for the $5,899 model it tested were already stretching to late December.

2. Nvidia's RTX Spark is the star

At the heart of the laptop is Nvidia's RTX Spark N1X system-on-a-chip, which brings Nvidia's Grace Blackwell architecture to Windows laptops.

The chip combines up to 20 Arm-based Grace CPU cores with a Blackwell GPU featuring up to 6,144 CUDA cores. Microsoft offers configurations with 18-core or 20-core processors.

The platform can deliver up to one petaflop of AI computing power, measured using the FP4 data format commonly used for AI workloads.

At the launch event, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the Blackwell RTX Spark GPU inside the laptop has as much processing power as Nvidia's DGX-1 data center server from 2016, according to CNBC.

RTX Spark is also appearing in laptops from other manufacturers. Eight laptops using the chip were announced at the Computex trade show earlier this year.

3. Up to 128GB of unified memory changes the game for AI

One of the laptop's most distinctive features is its unified memory architecture, in which a single pool of memory is shared dynamically between the CPU and GPU.

The Surface Laptop Ultra can be configured with 24, 32, 48, 64 or 128 gigabytes of LPDDR5x memory. With 128 gigabytes, Microsoft says the laptop can run AI models with up to 120 billion parameters locally, without relying on cloud services.

That makes the laptop particularly appealing to developers and researchers who want to experiment with large language models on their own hardware.

In testing by StorageReview, the RTX Spark-powered Surface ran a 35-billion-parameter coding agent at 89 tokens per second, a strong result for a laptop.

Tom's Guide called the device "a completely different species of laptop," saying RTX Spark trades peak efficiency for a massive memory pool, strong graphics and superior local AI performance.

4. The display is a highlight

Reviewers have consistently praised the laptop's screen. The Surface Laptop Ultra features a 15-inch PixelSense Ultra mini-LED touchscreen with a resolution of 3,270 by 2,180 pixels, a 3:2 aspect ratio and a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120 hertz.

The display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and reaches up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. Microsoft says its peak HDR brightness is 25% higher than that of Apple's M5 MacBook Pro, calling it the "brightest, sharpest, and most vivid display" it has used in a Surface device.

The screen supports touch gestures and navigation but does not support pen input, a notable omission for some creative professionals.

5. It's beautiful — and heavier

Design has drawn some of the strongest praise. Tom's Hardware described it as "the most beautiful laptop Microsoft has ever made."

The Surface Laptop Ultra is essentially a beefed-up version of the 15-inch Surface Laptop. To accommodate the RTX Spark chip's heat output, it is thicker and heavier, with the largest fans Microsoft has ever put in a Surface PC.

The laptop measures about 0.71 inches thick and weighs 4.41 pounds, or 2 kilograms, considerably heavier than ultraportable business laptops.

Reviewers have also highlighted a haptic touchpad that is about 30% larger than on previous Surface laptops, along with a comfortable keyboard.

6. It brings back the ports

Unlike many slim laptops, the Surface Laptop Ultra offers a generous selection of ports. They include USB-C, USB-A, HDMI, a 3.5-millimeter audio jack, a full-size SD card reader and Microsoft's Magnetic Connect charging port.

The laptop also features a removable, user-upgradeable SSD. The 512-gigabyte model uses a Gen 4 drive, while 1-terabyte and 2-terabyte models use faster Gen 5 drives.

The broad port selection is aimed at creative professionals who regularly connect cameras, monitors and other accessories.

7. Windows isn't fully ready for RTX Spark

The biggest criticism from reviewers is that Windows does not yet take full advantage of what RTX Spark offers.

Tom's Hardware listed this as a key drawback, noting that the laptop suffers from something of an identity crisis because Windows and RTX Spark are not yet a true match in terms of features. The publication said nothing RTX Spark does makes Windows itself better yet.

This mismatch appears to be at the root of complaints that the laptop squanders its best feature. While the hardware excels at AI and graphics workloads, everyday computing on Windows does not necessarily feel transformed.

Some software developers are working to change that. Adobe is rearchitecting its Premiere Pro and Photoshop applications to better use RTX Spark, and Windows Central reported seeing a demo in which an optimized version of Premiere Pro rendered a scene much faster than the standard version.

8. It runs Windows on Arm, with emulation

Because RTX Spark uses Arm-based CPU cores, the Surface Laptop Ultra runs Windows on Arm. Apps designed for traditional Intel and AMD processors run through Microsoft's Prism emulation layer.

Compatibility on Windows on Arm has improved significantly in recent years, and reviewers reported that most everyday work runs smoothly. However, some specialized software, older programs and certain games may not work perfectly under emulation.

Tom's Hardware said that aside from a couple of minor issues, its reviewer was able to get work done as with any other computer.

9. Gaming is possible, but not its focus

The RTX Spark GPU gives the Surface Laptop Ultra respectable gaming capabilities. Tom's Guide reported that Alan Wake 2, which is built natively for Arm, ran at 1600p resolution with ray tracing and Nvidia's DLSS technology at smooth frame rates. Even games not built for the architecture played smoothly through emulation in its testing.

Microsoft also announced that the Call of Duty franchise will be available on the Surface Laptop Ultra when it arrives in 2027.

However, Tom's Hardware concluded after testing that gaming is not the platform's strong suit and that it will not replace a dedicated gaming laptop. Tom's Guide also found that the Surface Laptop Ultra fell slightly behind some other RTX Spark laptops in its lab testing.

10. Who it's really for

Microsoft says the Surface Laptop Ultra is built for demanding creative work, software development, AI, engineering and 3D workloads. It effectively succeeds the Surface Laptop Studio 2, which Microsoft reportedly stopped producing in 2025.

Configurations with 24 gigabytes of memory ship with Windows 11 Home, while those with 32 gigabytes or more include Windows 11 Pro, which offers additional management and security features for professional use. A business version is also available.

The laptop's 92-watt-hour battery is large, but the RTX Spark chip operates in a higher power envelope than typical business laptops, more similar to a powerful gaming notebook, according to Computerworld.

Its biggest challenge may be justifying its price. Tom's Hardware noted that the cost of high-end RTX Spark systems could instead buy a large amount of cloud computing from AI providers, raising questions about whether running models locally is worth the expense for many users.

The verdict so far

Early reviews paint a picture of an impressive but niche machine. The Surface Laptop Ultra offers a stunning display, premium design, strong graphics and exceptional local AI capabilities, particularly in high-memory configurations.

But for buyers who mainly use a laptop for email, web browsing and office work, much of its power may go unused, at least until Windows and more applications are optimized for RTX Spark.

For developers, AI researchers and creative professionals who need to run large models or demanding graphics workloads on the go, the Surface Laptop Ultra is likely to be one of the most capable Windows laptops available. For everyone else, it may be a case of buying tomorrow's computer before today's software is ready for it.

The laptop's long-term success will depend on how quickly software developers take advantage of RTX Spark and whether Microsoft can integrate the chip's capabilities more deeply into Windows.

With multiple PC makers launching RTX Spark laptops and Apple expected to continue pushing its own high-end chips, competition in the premium laptop market is likely to intensify heading into 2027.